THE CESS MESS

Successive Union governments have levied cess to mobilise resources for a number of public purposes, like secondary and higher education, clean energy and Swachh Bharat. But, a review of how the large amounts were used have revealed a sorry story of mismanagement and unspent crores, also brought to light by the recent CAG report

The Modi government has been collecting cess to fill its coffers even as a large part of it remained unutilised while in some cases, like secondary and higher education cess, not even a single penny could be spent in the last 10 years, the latest Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report has revealed.

A cess is levied for a certain purpose and it cannot be used elsewhere without parliamentary sanction. In replies to the CAG over short-transfer of cess funds for spending, some of the ministries concerned stated that the funds would be used the following year. But it did not impress the national auditor given that this has been the standard reply for several years.

Disturbing trend

In order to emphasise the disturbing trend, the CAG cited the case of research and development cess. It said that government collected Rs 7,885.54 crore during the period 1996-97 to 2016-17 but less than 10 per cent of this amount could be utilised towards the objectives of levying the said cess.

The case of secondary and higher education cess (SHEC) was even worse.

“Against the total collection of Rs 83,497 crore as secondary and higher education cess (SHEC) in the Consolidated Fund of India during 2006-07 to 2016-17, no amount could be transferred to the earmarked fund in Public Account as neither the schemes were identified on which the cess proceeds were to be spent nor the designated fund was opened in the Public Account to deposit the proceeds of SHEC,” the CAG said in its report on Accounts of the Union Government.

Public finance experts said that several schemes which were to be funded with the cess are currently in progress. The funds from this account will flow into these schemes till they are completed. Further, the low utilisation could be attributed to low demand from state governments for funds.

“Basically, it all depends on demands from state governments. My guess is that even some of the grants which were transferred to states, they have not been able to submit utilisation certificate. For example, one of the places where Swachh Bharat cess is being used is rural housing. Last year, government sanctioned so many houses and many of them are incomplete. The cess money will be utilised at last stage when toilets would be constructed,” said NR Bhanumurthy, professor at the public policy think-tank National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP).

While reasons for under utilisation of funds could be justified in some cases, they might not hold ground in others. This was reflected in clean energy cess where the CAG found short-transfer of funds to the extent of 71.31 per cent. A total of Rs 53,967.23 crore was collected as clean energy cess during the years 2010-11 to 2016-17. Against this, only Rs 15,483.21 crore (28.69 per cent) was transferred to the National Clean Energy Fund (NCEF).

When asked to explain the short-transfer, the ministry concerned said that the transfer to NCEF is done keeping in view the absorption/utilisation capacity of the ministries/departments. It reasoned that the Standing Committee on Finance had recommended in its report on the Demand for Grants 2014-15 to transfer the unutilised funds/funds kept idle for more than two years to Consolidated Fund of India (CFI) so that these funds could be utilised for other prioritised schemes.

Not tenable

“The above reply of the ministry is not tenable since the funds generated through levy of clean energy cess is required to be transferred to the Fund (maintained in the Public Account of India) by making budget provision under CFI,” the CAG noted.

The National Clean Energy Fund (NCEF) was established in 2010-11 for funding research and innovative projects in clean energy technology by levying a clean energy cess on coal produced in India and imported coal. Gopal Krishna Agarwal, national spokesperson of the BJP on economic affairs said that cess is collected for a certain purpose and will be used for the same.

“The cess collected by the government would be carried forward next year if it cannot be spent in the same financial year. The unused money in FY18 would be spent in the coming fiscal for the same purpose it was collected,” Agarwal said.

Meanwhile, the much talked-about Krishi Kalyan Cess and Swachh Bharat Cess also remained partly utilised. In response to a CAG query on short transfer of Krishi Kalyan Cess, the agriculture ministry said that the entire provision obtained in supplementary grants was surrendered due to non-approval of head of accounts under major heads.

In case of short transfer of Swachh Bharat Cess, the ministry stated that the remaining amount would be transferred in 2017-18, according to the CAG report published last month.

As the centre does not have to share funds collected through cess with states, it preferred to levy cess in successive Union budgets for mobilising funds for priority areas like education, green energy and agriculture instead of raising tax rates. The trend grew unabated till the launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) which subsumed most cesses, surcharge and other levies.

To be sure, some of cesses were gradually abolished but many of them continued till the roll-out of GST from July 1, 2017. The central government in its Budget 2015-16 abolished education cess, including secondary and higher education cess on taxable services, and exempted education cess on excisable goods as well as secondary and higher education cess on excisable goods. The move to do away with various cesses in stages was aimed at making it easier to fit in various goods and services in different tax slabs for GST as and when it was implemented.

In Budget 2016-17, the cess on cement, strawboard, iron ore mines and manganese ore mines were among those removed. The following year, the research and development cess was also abolished by amending the Research and Development Cess Act. Numerous other cesses ceased to exist after the new indirect tax regime kicked in.

The centre now levies compensation cess on demerit and luxury items in the GST regime for making up the revenue shortfall of states. Some of the items that attract compensation cess are cars, carbonated drinks and tobacco products.