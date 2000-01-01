Cementing global dominance

Asia-Pacific maintained its growth momentum and expanded its lead in HNWI population and wealth over North America, with a new record of 6.2 million HNWIs and $21.6 trillion in HNWI financial wealth, representing accelerated growth of 12.1 per cent and 14.8 per cent. Asia-Pacific accounts for 34.1 per cent of the global HNWI population and 30.8 per cent of global HNWI wealth.

The other key region, North America, accounts for 31.3 per cent of global HNWI population and 28.2 per cent wealth. The HNWI population in North America grew by 9.9 per cent in 2017 as compared to 7.8 per cent the previous year while HNWI financial wealth grew at 10.3 per cent to reach $19.8 trillion.

At 42.4 per cent, Asia Pacific contributed the most to global HNWI population growth and 41.4 per cent of the global financial wealth increase. North America also made a sizeable amount of the global increase in HNWI population and wealth at 32.5 per cent for population and 27.4 per cent for wealth.

Asia Pacific was naturally home to some of the fastest growing markets globally. India was the fastest growing market globally in 2017. Japan and China also continued to be growth engines for HNWI population and wealth in Asia Pacific, with HNWI wealth growing by more than 10 per cent in both the countries. Collectively Japan and China accounted for 71.5 per cent of the regions HNWI population.

At 31.3 per cent, North America recorded the second highest global HNWI population growth and $1.8 trillion increase of the overall global increase of $6.7 trillion. North America's growth was dominated by the US, which accounted for nearly 96 per cent of the region's population and wealth growth.

The four largest markets

The US, Japan, Germany and China represented 61.2 per cent of global HNWI population in 2017, similar to 2016's 61.1 per cent. These four also account for 62 per cent on all new HNWIs created globally in 2017.

Notable market moves within the rankings saw India overtake the Netherlands into the 11th position, Kuwait overtake Brazil into 17th, and Hong Kong overtake Norway into 19th position. Sweden was the only market to increase its ranking by two places, moving to 23rd at the expense of Mexico.

The economy of Sweden and Hong Kong grew by 2.4 per cent and 3.8 per cent respectively. The equity market of Sweden and Hong Kong grew 36.2 per cent and 22.7 per cent respectively. Although Kuwait GDP declined by 2.5 per cent and the real estate market dropped by 3.3 per cent, robust growth of 5.6 per cent in the equity market capitalisation fueled the overall growth.

HNWI wealth set to exceed $100 trillion

The required 2017-25 compound annual growth rate of global HNWI wealth has dropped to 5.3 per cent based on the healthy 10.6 per cent HNWI wealth gains posted in 2017.

The impetus of primary growth driver Asia-Pacific must continue and grow at 8.7 per cent annually through 2025 which is below the annual rate of 9.2 per cent that was anticipated as necessary to achieve its forecast

$42.1 trillion. The other high contributing regions -- North America and Europe -- must grow at a CAGR of 3.3 per cent and 2.9 per cent through 2025, which is significantly lower than the respective 5.3 per cent and 4.2 per cent growth achieved from 2006 through 2017.

Source: Capgemini