CBI books five DoPT officials on graft charges

Taking more officers in its net over corruption charges, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said it has booked five officials of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) for allegedly siphoning off government funds.

Official sources said CBI conducted searches at 11 premises of the accused officials and private persons in Delhi in connection with the case. Under secretary Sanjay Mehta, section officers Hemant and Vijay Pal and assistant section officers RK Arora and Mahendra Singh have been booked for alleged irregularities in the payment of over Rs 18 lakh.

The CBI also booked another person, Ashok, and private vendors Institute of Public Sciences, Institute of Public Administration, Kavita Ahluwalia,

Kapil Book Store and Sahej Trading Corporation.

“The case against these officers were registered after receiving a complaint from the department claiming they were involved in siphoning off government funds through fraudulent sanction orders,” an official said.

The officers named in the complaint have already been placed under suspension. The action was taken on a complaint from VK Sinha, DoPT director (training), who alleged an internal probe found that out of total 67 payments of Rs 9.21 crore during 2017-18, eight bills of Rs 18.17 lakh were issued fraudulently in favour of the five vendors. “It is also mentioned in the report that during random checking of sanction orders pertaining to the financial year 2016-17, three sanction orders issued by TFA Section found to be issued fraudulently without the approval of the competent authority,” it said.