On the cards: Process to curb profiteering

The finance ministry, which has received a large number of complaints under the anti profiteering rules, is expected to finalise a standard operating procedure to deal with them.

No fewer than 170 complaints have been filed by consumers against businesses for not passing on benefits of tax rate reduction since the roll out of Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1. Of this, 50 have been referred to the Directorate General of Safeguards (DGS) for further investigation on profiteering complaint. An investigation has begun in five cases.

Any reduction in rate of tax on any supply of goods or services or the benefit of input tax credit should be passed on to the recipient by way of commensurate reduction in prices. However, tax authorities across the world have found that when GST was introduced, the effect was opposite – there was an increase in the prices of commodities. The tax authorities found that this was because the supplier was not passing on the benefit to the consumer and thereby indulging in illegal profiteering.

The National Anti-profiteering Authority had therefore been constituted by the centre to examine whether input tax credits availed by any registered person or the reduction in the tax rate had resulted in a commensurate reduction in the price of the goods or services or both supplied by him.

Scrutiny of complaints

In the case of the DGS it was felt that it might not be feasible for him to scrutinise a large number of complaints and give its report to the National Anti-Profiteering Authority within the stipulated three months. It can also seek an extension of another three months for finalising the report. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) being worked out by the Ministry will lay down guidelines for the Standing Committee and the screening committee for handling of consumer complaints.

“An SOP is being worked out to enable expeditious resolution of consumer complaints. The effort would be to ensure that only complaints which have merit are passed on to the DGS,” said a PTI report, quoting a source in the government.

Once the complaints are referred to the DGS, the directorate is required to study balance sheet, profit and loss account, GST returns and details of invoice wise outward taxable supplies made by the company. It also has to scrutinise the price list prior to and post GST roll out before giving its report to the Anti- Profiteering Authority for further action.

“Scrutinising a large number of complaints in a short period of three months is not feasible. Hence the Finance Ministry is contemplating to come out with an SOP so that the majority of the complaints are taken care of at the standing or screening committee level,” the source added. The SOP would also lay down the procedure for disposing of the complaints and issuing of warning to businesses or dealers in case it is warranted.

Once DGS submits report, it would be scrutinised by the Anti-Profiteering Authority for further action, which may include fine and extreme penalty like cancellation of registration.