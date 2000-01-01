Can Europe exit a lost decade?

A clear sense of hope has emerged in Europe after years of stagnation, crises, and Brexit. A cyclical recovery has gained traction and the growing populist backlash appears to have been checked after the Dutch and French elections in 2017. However, challenges remain formidable. While some are easier to overcome than others, it’s not clear if enough will be done for Europe to exit the “lost decade”.

The first challenge is to sustain the economic recovery. Prospects for achieving this goal are reasonable. However, while continued growth is necessary, it is not sufficient. Growth must be made more inclusive to address the implications of inequality in the distribution of income and wealth across the region. Furthermore, national as well as EU reforms need to be adopted to deal with voters’ concerns about immigration and terrorism. The indecisive election in Germany – which has led to protracted coalition government negotiations – and the March 4 election in Italy, where populist parties are on the rise, show that populism is still potent. The fundamental goal must be to combat a widespread sense of economic and social insecurity – not just to maintain growth. Against these more difficult objectives, it’s less likely that Europe will make sufficient progress.

The second challenge is to reach a Brexit agreement, setting a framework for a productive EU-UK relationship – not only in economic and financial matters but also on foreign relations and security policy. For trade issues, it seems likely that a “Canada plus plus” model – which would include areas like financial services, fishery, and aviation which are not in the Canada-EU FTA – will serve as a template for a deal to be implemented after a transition period. Nevertheless, the risk of a hard Brexit without agreement remains high amid a messy and uncertain process of negotiation and ratification.

The third challenge will be to reform the EU to improve its operations and performance so as to regain the trust and support of citizens in member countries. The immediate project is completing the Banking Union as well as the Capital Markets Union. Again, the odds for achieving this are quite reasonable. However, the more important and difficult task is to reform EU institutions and governance to address concerns that the EU has become remote yet intrusive – as well as too bureaucratic and inefficient. These reforms need to be done in a way which involves meaningful consultation with voters. Reliance on inter-governmental negotiations to devolve more power to more centralising institutions could prove to be counterproductive. But this is the risk that the EU seems to be heading towards.

Fourth, while support for EU membership has risen since the UK’s Brexit vote, growing fault lines within the EU are a particular source of concern and not easy to bridge. These fault lines include deviation by certain members such as Poland and Hungary from the EU liberal democratic values and norms as well as the persistent desire for independence in several regions within member states. This secessionist sentiment has been clearly reflected in the latest election in Catalonia, which has perpetuated political tension in Spain.

Finally, the EU must navigate an increasingly fractious global environment. Close to home, the EU has to deal with a deepening estrangement with Turkey – which still plays an important role in managing Europe’s migration crisis – as well as a resurgent Russia and unresolved conflict in Ukraine. More broadly, the EU must cope with the global implications of the Trump administration’s policies, which have severely shaken the post-war political and economic order, threatening trade wars and a disruption to synchronised global economic growth. These external challenges, while difficult to deal with, could lead to more cohesion within the EU – the recently concluded Permanent Structured Cooperation in security and defence issues is a good example.

In short, Europe faces difficult challenges but has a clear window of opportunity to deal with them, helped by the cyclical economic recovery. However, it remains to be seen whether Europe’s leaders can rise to the occasion.

(Hung Tran, Executive Managing Director)