Buy on dips on last trading day

The market settled marginally lower on the F&O expiry day, indicating profit taking at higher levels. The first half was dull in the absence of any fresh trigger; however, participants were busy in rollover and unwinding of derivatives positions. The benchmark turned volatile in the latter half and a similar trend was seen on the sectoral front.

The Sensex fell 63.78 points, or 0.19 per cent, to settle at 33,848.03, while the Nifty 50 lost 12.85 points, or 0.12 per cent to settle at 10,477.90. The Sensex settled below the psychological 34,000 mark after regaining that mark in intraday trade. Weakness in European stocks weighed on sentiment. Indices dropped for the second day in a row.

Technical outlook

Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-technical & derivatives, Angel Broking, said: “The expiry factor played out in the penultimate hour (of trading on Thursday) and as a result, we witnessed volatile moves in the southward direction to pare down all gains. Eventually, a dull expiry day ended with nominal losses.

“Barring four months, all other expiries during the calendar year ended on a high note and this time too, index concluded the December contract with decent gains and at a kissing distance from the 10,500 mark.

“Looking at past couple of days’ action, one needs to understand that the Nifty is struggling to sustain above 10,500 and hence, it’s advisable to avoid aggressive longs in the market. For existing longs on the index, 10,426 would be seen as a crucial support; because a sustainable move below this point would trigger further weakness in the market. On the higher side, 10,520–10,552 remains to be strong hurdles now.”

Things to look for

Investors are closely watching soaring oil prices and the fallout of that on the fiscal deficit targets. The oil ministry has estimated a 15 per cent rise in the oil imports bill. Investors are cautiously waited for updates on the IBC amendment bill tabled in the Lok Sabha, which dragged the PSU bank stocks.

Outloook for today

Jayant Manglik, president, retail distribution, Religare Securities, said: “It's going to be an important session on Friday, it being the last trading session of the calendar year. We reiterate our positive view on the market and suggest maintaining the "buy on dips" approach. Be selective now and avoid contrarian trades.

—Ashwin Punnen