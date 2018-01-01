Bullish on 2018

The Indian Economy and indeed, real estate have experienced a ‘systems reboot’. The new paradigm includes various encouraging initiatives by the government, along with a new regulatory regime. This has changed the face of the Indian real estate sector. The positive effect is expected to become apparent in the upcoming years.

Government initiatives have created the ideal foundation for real estate to look ahead at a positive future, with the promise of potential growth.

The new regulatory regime is largely about steps, which include streamlining approval processes, simplifying taxation (GST), building institutional capacity, as also introducing urban planning and real estate-related reforms (Rera and Reits).

The, initiatives, such as ‘100 Smart Cities’, the Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Pmay) offer the perfect platform to create investment opportunities across projects, throughout the country.

Transparency, financial discipline and customer safety mechanism is in place with reform-led policies that will attract investment back to the sector.

As we enter 2018, the time is right for the initiatives by the Indian government, as also the new regulatory regime, to have their effect on Indian real estate, especially for the homebuyer.

I foresee 2018 as year when Indian real estate will build a growth story, based on the ideal foundation, which has been laid. For Indian real estate, 2018 comes with the promise of growth amidst home seekers getting their ‘dream homes’. For the investors, it should reflect enhanced attractiveness as an asset class.

The one change that we expect in the New Year is about attractive investment options, no longer just for the residential segment but also commercial spaces. In terms of trends, if 2017 witnessed commercial real estate doing better than in the past, sectoral pundits suggest this positive will continue well into 2018 and beyond.

These include retail, warehousing and logistics parks. Given that the new regulatory environment enhances safety and security for investors, new investment options should create newer success stories.

These are largely, macro factors, but even at the individual investor level, the picture, going into 2018 is positive. In a country where there are other asset classes that offer alternatives to investors, real estate is back to being the preferred option to grow wealth.

Investor protection, which the new regulatory regime offers, has enhanced its attractiveness as an investment class. Real estate, as an investment class, has always delivered consistent returns and has largely seen repeat investments. As we enter 2018, I would position Indian real estate as the best asset to invest in, with better ROI in the long run.

If one looks at the Indian economy, real estate needs to learn from the aviation and telecom sectors, where enhanced availability of the product has a direct effect on the selling price.

A surplus scenario as regards production and creation has the ability to bring down the cost, and fulfill the needs of everyone. The prime minister’s initiative, ‘Housing for All’ is a step in that direction.

In cities, we have seen mushrooming of unauthorised homes - indeed we find unauthorised development all over. This brings out the importance of development of peripheral towns and twin cities, as also the ‘100 Smart Cities’ initiative. The issue of ‘Housing for All’ is directly linked to growth of connectivity and infrastructure, and it will flourish in such locations.

2018 will build on the growth trends of 2017, which is affordable housing that has emerged as the driver of real estate growth through 2017. The government has supported this segment and we expect these to continue in 2018.

Home finance being at record low interest levels has provided the extra ‘boost’ needed to ensure that a home seeker finds a ‘dream home’ with a home loan. This happy trend should continue in 2018 as well.

The sector, going into 2018, looks very bullish and I expect it to grow at a CAGR of 15 per cent, Y-o-Y basis. I foresee the dream of ‘Housing for All by 2022’ becoming a success with proper infrastructure and connectivity. Infrastructure will be focal point of not just job creation, but also a high trajectory growth rate. Infrastructure growth will bring in a radical and paradigm change in the real estate scenario.

