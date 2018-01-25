Budget making, a process full of rituals, quirks and myths

As the countdown to the Union Budget 2018 begins, the market is hitting fresh highs in anticipation of growth friendly policies taking the economy to greater heights next year. The general public, to whom the budget means cuts in personal income tax rates, also wait with bated breath for the budget proposals.

The traders this year will try to guess how smooth the GST run will be and how fast they could get the refunds. The housewives will count their savings if finance minister Arun Jaitley cuts the prices of household items and ladies essentials like cosmetics and jewelleries and grocery items.

The stock market will wait for the corporate tax, market-boosting measures and the list goes on. So what is it on budget day, an annual exercise that meets aspirations or crashes them? Here is a low-down on the complexities and mysteries of budget making.

It is January and a veil of secrecy has covered parts of North Block that houses India’s finance ministry. These days, the block, usually teeming with journalists, is strictly off limits to them.

Countdown

The countdown to India’s budget day – Parliament’s single most important calendar event – is on February 1. This time around, the stakes are especially high, as this is the government’s last chance to kick-start growth ahead of the general elections next year. And there is a lot of work to do: the budget will need to address a slowing economy and try to rein-in widening fiscal and current account deficits.

Jaitley has already taken steps in the right direction, recently allowing 100 per cent FDI in automatic route in single brand retail, announcing recap bonds and bank capitalisation of Rs 2.11 lakh crore for the NPA-hit banks, and also smoothening the GST roll out glitches. This will be the fifth budget in his career.

Three weeks before the budget is presented, 60 to 70 volunteers are taken down to the basement of the North Block, which houses two printing presses, and confined there with no contact with the outside world till the whole exercise is over,” a former senior official at the finance ministry said. These people are involved in printing, proof reading and translation of the documents.

A single phone is made available to them on which they can only receive calls, and that too, in the presence of an intelligence official, he said, adding that more than 95 per cent of the group volunteer every year.

Senior ministry officials, though, can keep to their normal routine, the former official said.

Ceilings on expenditure for most ministries are fixed by the third week of December. By this time, the finance ministry completes assessments of revenue and market borrowings, and the first draft of

the budget sees the light of day.

By the first week of January, estimates of tax revenue come in and by the end of the month, estimates of major subsidies and defence expenditure are finalised. Discussions on taxes – corporate, sector-specific and personal – start in January and the proposals are completed at the 11th hour.

Budget speech

The finance minister’s budget speech is finalised just a couple of days before the presentation of the budget, the former official said.

Work on the budget typically starts in September onwards, and by early-November, the first steps towards enforcing secrecy are taken,” he said. Internet connections in the offices of senior officers and staff involved in the process are shut-down, he said, comparing North Block during the budget preparation to a “operations room during a war.”

Halwa ceremony

India is a religious country obsessed with rituals. And the government matches up to that even when it comes to making the country’s most important financial document—the budget. Here are a few rituals that have seen the test of times to lighten up the sombre mood in the run-up to the budget day.

Halwa no doubt is one of the popular Indian desserts made of semolina and sugar. And the process of printing documents for the budget begins with the preparation of this delicious traditional sweet. The dessert is served to all the employees in the finance ministry in a ceremony that is attended by the finance minister. With that celebration done, over one hundred members of the finance ministry assemble at the basement of the North Block. The ceremony marks the inauguration of the formal printing of different documents relating to the Union budget for 2018-19.

Before that it was from December 1, when the finance ministry in the North Block was under quarantine. This process of quarantine is observed to avoid any leaking of information related to the budget. The media is barred from entering the premises.

Basement secret abode

The budget printing process is one of India’s most secretive operations. For about 10 days — but only after the halwa ceremony is completed — employees who are a part of the budget-making process are ‘locked up’ in a basement and emerge once the finance minister has presented the budget in the Lok Sabha. There are safeguards here as well.

During this entire 10-day period, these officials are not permitted to use their mobile phones or any other forms of communication. The documents are guarded so closely that these employees typically don’t talk to their families for the duration of the lock-up.

Secret sheet

The “blue sheet” is called so, simply because it is a blue sheet of paper— and it is the most guarded sheet of paper out of all the budget documents. The “blue sheet” contains key numbers for the budget, which are constantly updated, and forms the bedrock of the calculations that drive the entire economic planning process. The only custodian of this precious information is one finance ministry mandarin — joint secretary, budget, who would not let anyone, not even the finance minister, carry it out of North Block. And during the entire budget-making process, it is only a handful of the top finance ministry brass who get to see this valued sheet.

The briefcase

This is the most mysterious item in the entire budget-making process. The key question is: what is inside it?

This humble leather briefcase has been a companion for finance ministers on budget day for years to carry the budget documents. In British parliamentary parlance, from where India has got its maximum influence on budget preparations and processes, it is called the ‘budget box’, handed down from

finance minister to finance minister till it becomes a battered mess of its original self — and is finally replaced.

In New Delhi, after the end of the colonial rule, however, the tradition is followed somewhat but in a modified manner. The finance minister does carry a briefcase to Parliament on budget day — and newspaper front pages the day after stand witness to this — but it isn’t handed down from one finance minister to the next. Nonetheless, the finance minister posing with it on the stairs of Parliament has become a celebrated budget ritual.

Budget day run-around

The day begins early for most members of the finance ministry’s budget division — and ends rather late.

The finance minister leaves the North Block around 9 am, and heads to Rashtrapati Bhawan, where the minister and his team brief the President on the broad contours of the budget. Next, the retinue goes to Parliament, where the finance minister meets the prime minister and his cabinet. Here, too, a briefing provides the outline of the budget. All briefing notes are taken back from the ministers and counted.

Then, the prime minister accompanies the finance minister to the Lok Sabha for the budget presentation.