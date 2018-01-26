Budget and demands of globally mobile population

The cross border movement of employees is a follow-through of globalisation. Given the demographic advantage that India has in terms of quality of talent as well as cost, outbound movement of employees is the order of the day. Given the criticality of these moves for businesses, the employee mobility team of an organisation is left to grapple with the challenges in ensuring compliances from immigration, tax and social security perspectives. Will Budget 2018 help corporates lessen tax-related challenges relating to the globally mobile workforce? The single most significant tax challenge that corporates have in this area is the avoidance of double taxation.

Challenges in claiming Foreign Tax Credits: While India has Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements (Treaty) with many countries, availing benefits under treaties is easier said than done. Many employers continue the employees on India payroll during the deputation period. For an ordinarily resident employee, the Indian employer withholds taxes on the global income earned by employee. The employee is also subject to tax in the overseas jurisdiction, resulting in a significant cash flow towards taxes.

In the absence of clear rules under the domestic law, the employer generally does not consider credit for overseas taxes at the withholding stage. The employee is left to claim such credits in the tax return resulting in a large refund claim. In addition to the cash flow issues, the employee now has the administrative challenge of following up for refunds. Further, the claim of foreign tax credit is required to be made in Form 67. Differential tax years, non-alignment of tax return filing timelines, no tax withholding requirement in some overseas jurisdictions etc. are some of the challenges these employees face in submitting an accurate Form 67.

In many situations, an individual ends up being a resident of both the countries for part of the tax year. This concept of split residency is not recognized in the domestic tax law and leads to unwarranted litigation.

Some solutions: The domestic tax law should enable employers to consider foreign tax credit at the time of tax withholding. Further, the requirement to file Form 67 should be made applicable only for individual tax return filers beyond certain thresholds. The concept of split residency should be recognised clearly under the domestic tax law and explained with practical examples to provide clarity to tax authorities as well as tax filers.