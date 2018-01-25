Budget 2018 – Government’s turn to deliver on its promises

Since coming to power, the government has implemented several initiatives to boost India’s economy — Make in India, Digital India, to name a few. The fillip given to the economy is evident with India leaping 30 positions in the Doing Business Ran­king 2017 publication of the World Bank 1 and reaching the 100th mark. It has achieved this feat by significantly improving on various fronts—with one of the ma­in parameters being taxes. Ho­wever, very clearly, there is substantial scope for further improvement.

In earlier budgets introduced by finance minister Arun Jaitley, the cut in corporate tax rates were looked upon with high hopes by industry forums. This rate is currently pegged at 30 per cent, which is higher than the world average of 22.96 per cent. Coupled with the dividend distribution tax and buy-back tax, this has resulted in the total tax cost for corporates shooting to more than 40 per cent. In contrast, US President Donald Trump has delivered on the promises he made during his electoral campaign by taking the unprecedented step of slashing the corporate tax rate in the world’s biggest economy from 35 per cent to 21 per cent. The United Kingdom had already introduced a 17 per cent corporate tax rate in March 2016.

In his previous budgets, the finance minister’s main thrust was on implementation of the Goods & Services Tax (GST) and relaxation of the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Policy. And one of his key aims has been to reduce the corporate tax rate to 25 per cent over four years — and eventually phase out tax exemptions.

The government introduced GST with effect from July 2017. To date, it has placed the majority of sectors, including construction and single brand retail trading, under the 100 per cent automatic route and appreciably relaxed FDI norms. In the Budget of 2017-2018, the government also gave a roadmap for phasing out the tax exemptions, but the 25 per cent corporate tax rate was introduced only for a section of taxpayers.

It is perhaps time for the government to follow suit and implement the proposed tax cut in parity for all corporate taxpayers. If the initial proposition of a 25 per cent corporate tax rate seems too stretched, even a small percentage slash in the corporate tax rate would provide much-needed relief to corporates and the economy as a whole.

As a corollary, it would only be fair for the government to also consider reducing the Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) rate, which at present is over the 20 per cent mark (when calculated with surcharges and education cess).

Naturally, the government is cognisant of the fact that every percentage cut in the tax rate has a multi-crore impact on tax collections, and that corporates share more than one-fourth of the burden of tax revenues (contributing around 29 per cent of total taxes and around 60 per cent of direct tax revenues ). So, unless the GST and other tax revenues are able to fill the shortfall in the government’s coffers, a cut in the corporate tax rate is likely to put budget allocations under considerable pressure.

Therefore, it is abundantly clear that the forthcoming budget for the year 2018-2019 is a critical one for the ruling party, both economically and politically. And with around seven state elections, 6 scheduled in 2018 and the general elections to be held in early 2019, high expectations of a taxpayer-friendly budget comes as no surprise to all Indians. In this environment, it will be interesting to see how the government performs a balancing act to deliver on its promises and appeases voters.



The Writer Partner – Corporate & International Tax, PwC