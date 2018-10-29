Blow to TRS as 2 senior leaders move to Cong camp

In a big blow to the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), two senior leaders of the party have joined the Congress. The move gained significance as it happened ahead of the December 7 Assembly elections.

Telangana State Road Development Corporation (TSRDC) chairman T Narsa Reddy and Member of the Telangana Legislative Council S Ramulu Naik joined the grand old party in the presence of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

It should be noted that while Reddy was suspended from TRS on October 26, Naik, one of the founding members of the party, was suspended last week. However, both the leaders alleged that TRS government had benefited only KCR’s family and there is no respect for leaders in TRS as KCR remains inaccessible to them. Meanwhile, media reports said that TRS leader and Rajya Sabha member D Srinivas too met Rajiv Gandhi and had shown interest in returning to the party. Srinivas, who was a Congress member since 1969, switched his loyality to TRS in 2015.