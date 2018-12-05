BJP set for a good majority in MP, claims Chouhan
  
  Wednesday, 5 December 2018
 
Hyderabad

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that his party would get a comfortable majority in the just-concluded elections in the State. He was here to campaign for his party in the Telangana assembly polls.    

“We will get a good majority. You will see it on December 11. The BJP will get a comfortable majority,” Chouhan said.

On the concerns raised by the Congress over EVMs in MP, Chouhan said, “The speciality of the Congress is that it starts searching for reasons for loss even before the defeat and prepares a prelude to it. The Election Commission is a constitutional body and we all have faith in it.”

“Can it happen in today’s age that EVMs changed and power went off?” he asked.

When it was pointed out that the EC had itself said the electricity went off for two hours in a strongroom in Bhopal, Chouhan said the commission was responsible and it would look into it.

Alleging that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi had disappointed people on various fronts, Chouhan said BJP was the alternative. Describing the alliance among the Congress, the TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti for the Telangana polls as “opportunistic”, Chouhan claimed that it was a failure.

