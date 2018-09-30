BJP loss could trigger market volatility
Guest Column: Siddharth Sedani, Vice President - Equity Advisory Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers

The upcoming state elections are in the minds of every market participant and are being closely followed by everyone. These state elections are very crucial as they will be a lead indicator before the central elections in 2019. These five states account for 83/545 of Lok Sabha seats. Madhya Pradesh, Chh­at­tisgarh and Rajasthan account for nearly 25 per cent of Lok Sabha seats of the ruling party.

Rains have been lower than average this monsoon, which has affected rural India which is mostly depended on the monsoon for agriculture. The high fuel prices and rising interest rates have created more challenges. The government took measures to ease this pressure of high fuel prices by reducing excise duty and OMCs also took a hit in their books. On the other hand, the increase in MSP for Kharif and Rabi crop may act as a shield for farmers.

We expect the markets to have more or less priced in the outcome of elections but there will be major disappointment in the markets if the ruling party’s vote/seat share decreases/defeated in any of their strongholds of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. This may create a second bout of volatility/correction in the market if the outcome happens to be unfavorable for ruling party.

For a long-term investor, this is a good time to accumulate good quality stocks in a staggered manner to make a portfolio for 3-5 years as stocks are  available at reasonable valuations.

More From Deep Dive
Market down, investors factor in poll outcome

The market focus is slowly shifting its focus to the elections season in the country as assembly elections are underway and the outcome of that could set the stage for the general elections early 2

It could get worse for tech investors

US stock investors don’t have much to be thankful for as we start the holiday season, and that’s largely because the big technology companies that helped drive the stock market up have been draggin

Q2FY19: Nifty 50 earnings largely in-line with expectations

The quarter ended September 30, 2018 results for Nifty 50 companies (40 non-BFSI and 10 BFSI) have been announced.

‘RBI to neutralise’ liquidity squeeze

The MPC in the October 2018 policy hinted that it would not use interest rate defence as a tool to manage currency weakness, but would respond if inflationary pressure was to build up.