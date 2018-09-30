BJP loss could trigger market volatility

The upcoming state elections are in the minds of every market participant and are being closely followed by everyone. These state elections are very crucial as they will be a lead indicator before the central elections in 2019. These five states account for 83/545 of Lok Sabha seats. Madhya Pradesh, Chh­at­tisgarh and Rajasthan account for nearly 25 per cent of Lok Sabha seats of the ruling party.

Rains have been lower than average this monsoon, which has affected rural India which is mostly depended on the monsoon for agriculture. The high fuel prices and rising interest rates have created more challenges. The government took measures to ease this pressure of high fuel prices by reducing excise duty and OMCs also took a hit in their books. On the other hand, the increase in MSP for Kharif and Rabi crop may act as a shield for farmers.

We expect the markets to have more or less priced in the outcome of elections but there will be major disappointment in the markets if the ruling party’s vote/seat share decreases/defeated in any of their strongholds of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. This may create a second bout of volatility/correction in the market if the outcome happens to be unfavorable for ruling party.

For a long-term investor, this is a good time to accumulate good quality stocks in a staggered manner to make a portfolio for 3-5 years as stocks are available at reasonable valuations.