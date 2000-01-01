BJP looking at new avenues to expand its base

Settling down after the government formations in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the BJP is bracing for 2018 when polls will be held in eight states covering 100 Lok Sabha seats making it a mini-general election.

The hiccups in Gujarat has given some uneasy moments to the party which had a dream-run as far as electoral victories are concerned. Now, the party's biggest worry is to conquer new frontiers as it expects some losses in states where it has a stronghold. The biggest expansion that the party is planning is in South.

Party insiders said that the going is tough in Karnataka, the only southern state where the BJP has a strong presence. The leaders acknowledge that the campaign in Karnataka, where elections are scheduled in April, is yet to gain momentum as a lot of hardwork is needed to challenge the Congress government in the state.

The BJP is treating the 2018 electoral battles as the semi-finals before the general elections. Among the big states that will go to polls are Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. However, the BJP is not much worried about the Hindi heartland states but is looking to expand its base in new states like Odisha and Tamil Nadu.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who will be the BJP’s face in Odisha, claimed that the party is on track to win 120 seats in the state assembly that will go to polls in 2019. The BJP has already started massive ground work and it’s success in local body elections has made the party confident of making a significant dent in its former partner Biju Janata Dal (BJD) fortress.

“We are confident of winning 120 seats in 2019 polls. People of Odisha want to get rid of the BJD. We will form the government here in 2019 and its foundation will be laid from Bijepur,” said Pradhan who is touring the state. The BJP has emerged as a string contender for forming the government as the Congress which is the principal opposition is losing the grip.

The BJP is also keeping a close watch on the developments in Tamil Nadu where superstar Rajinikanth announced his decision to join politics. Though he is yet to reveal his cards, there are rumours that he might join the NDA in 2019 general elections. Many feel that the Rajinikanth factor is likely to have an impact on the complex Dravidian politics in the state. However, the BJP has welcomed Rajinikanth's decision to join politics. The superstar has not revealed all his plans but his emphasis on his party being spiritual has led to speculations about his possible soft Hindutva approach.

Meanwhile, the BJP is weighing all options, including the DMK, after the clean chit to its leaders in the 2G case.