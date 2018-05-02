BJP faces dissent over Bellary mining dons

The countdown has begun, with just 10 days to go for the big battle where the Congress, arch rival BJP and local flavour Janata Dal (S) will vie with each other in Karnataka. There is little to change the ground realities from here, and on the home stretch, the task for parties would be to mobilise voters on polling day.

Elections are all about faces, optics and visuals and May 15, the day the results are announced, will show whether the BJP has made a Himalayan blunder in candidate selection. Visuals of the Bellary Reddy gang’s aggressive posture, brazenness in everything they do, their illegal iron ore mining operations, threatening chief minister Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders on the floor of the Karnataka Assembly, and their record in transferring some 64 government officials in Bellary district to clear way for their affairs have been common knowledge in the state.

Political clout

Kannadigas’ hate relationship with the politically well-connected and powerful Gali Janardhana Reddy continues. By bringing him and his aides right back to centre-stage ahead of the state polls have revived memories of Reddy Raj. In a recent election campaign in Molakalmuru, where his trusted aid Sriramulu is contesting, Reddy brazenly announced Sriramulu would be the deputy chief minister if the BJP returned to power. Senior BJP leaders in the state or the centre made no attempt to stop or correct him. His tremendous political clout has the obvious blessings of the party high command. This is not lost on political strategists and political analysts – Janardhana Reddy and Sriramulu have hogged the media limelight over the last 10 days.

An ordinary voter in Karnataka has started to believe that Reddy will be back in Vidhana Soudha soon with his clan and do the same thing he is good at, get his way with the government and control the machinery. The ST leader Sriramulu’s projection as the future deputy chief minister has not gone down well with SC leaders of BJP in the state, as many wonder if this action has the high command’s sanction. Within the party, the urban BJP cadres and supporters are vocal about having Reddy out of action and demanded that he be thrown out of the campaign, said a senior party worker on condition of anonymity.

The BJP giving eight tickets to Reddy’s group – seven family members and aides contesting from eight constituencies – have upset many party workers who now believe it is too late for damage control. An open rebellion in Mysore unit of BJP has shocked party president Amit Shah and attempts to calm tempers have reportedly failed. The entire Mysore district unit took out a bike rally, with over 2,000 bikers, asking BJP voters to vote NOTA (none of the above) instead of Lotus. The NOTA campaign is a first of its kind for the BJP.

Division in party ranks

Party leaders are upset with the development. The body language of Shah, indicating BS Yeddyurappa is no more a blue-eyed boy of the party in the state, is slowly sinking in among party workers. The decision not to give a ticket to BSY’s son Vijayendra is seen by Lingayat/Veershaivas as an attempt to cut him to size. Other developments have created divisions in party ranks. One of them is the BJP cosying up to JD (S). This has been resented by supporters in north Karnataka as they see HD Kumaraswamy as a chief ministerial choice, sidelining Yeddyyurappa. The former chief minister has been sulking for the last one week and has been assigned for one rally only with Modi. Amit Shah gave him a short 5-6 minutes meeting last week and asked him leave soon afterwards, say party sources.

Independent political observer BS Murthy said, pushing Yeddurappa out of the limelight was likely to harm the BJP. Any statements by Shah about a coalition with JD (S) could drive away the Lingayat/Veershaiva voters. Meanwhile, the BJP’s two former chief ministers, Jagadish Shettar and Sadananda Gowda, are not making up the frontline. Also missing are two former deputy chief ministers, R Ashok and Eshwarappa. Staunch party workers Ananth Kumar and Ananth Kumar Hedge (both union ministers) are lost in the maze. The entire campaign machinery is focused around Badami and Bellary for BJP. Not a sign of good times, said a BJP campaign veteran.

The Congress party has shown an eagerness to cash in on this scenario and build a narrative of how the Ballary Reddys would return to power this time. Bangalore-based Shyam Sunder Pani, a political analyst says, winnability is the only criteria for most parties while offering tickets. If they think a candidate can pull up to 40 per cent of votes, he would be in the fray. The Reddys have clout in the Bellary region, though they are tainted. In backing them and their associates, the BJP may be trying to cash in on the short memory of ordinary voters.