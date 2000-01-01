BJP drives a wedge between Maya & Azad

Losing the sight in the din of allegations flying thick and fast over alleged wrongdoings in the Rafale deal is two important political developments that might be far more relevant on ground to impact the outcome of the next general elections and the upcoming assembly polls in key Hindi heartland states than the muckraking over the defence scandal.

The Rafale debate might sound good in television studios or social media but the release of young Dalit leader Chandrashekhar Azad from jail and BSP supremo Mayawati's antics have the potential to create a bigger upset.

After keeping him behind bars for alleged violence, the sudden release of Bhim Army chief Azad by Uttar Pradesh administration has made his own caste-mate Mayawati upset. She has been maintaining a careful distance from Ravan, 30, whose ‘Bhim Army’ is rising the popularity charts among dalits, particularly in the jatav community which forms biggest chunk of SC votes.

Mayawati did not like the fact that after stepping out of jail he addressed the BSP chief as “buaa” (aunt). She dismissed him as a BJP agent overlooking the young leader's statement that his only purpose was to dislodge the Modi government.

Mayawati has been on the fringes after humiliating performance of her party both in general elections and the UP assembly polls, subsequently. But her trump card is the ability to sway committed voters in favour of a grand opposition alliance, which proved to be a winning combination in the UP by-polls held for three Lok Sabha seats.

The emphatic victories over the BJP in Phulpur, Gorakhpur and Kairana set the alarm bells ringing for the ruling party. Since then, all the efforts are trained at preventing the unity of opposition parties whose weakest link seems to be Mayawati.

The former UP chief minister has already proved to be a tough customer to deal with. Springing a surprise, she entered an alliance with Congress rebel Ajit Jogi’s party for Chhattisgarh assembly elections due in another three months. Her joining hands with Jogi has given a sigh of relief to BJP because of its potential to split anti-BJP votes. She has not stopped at Chhattisgarh. Mayawati is bargaining hard for seats in Madhya Pradesh where it may not join the Congress.

The surprise release of Chandrashekhar Azad, booked under NSA for instigating caste violence in Saharanpur, has added a new dynamics to the dalit politics. When he called her “buaa”, she ignored him saying he was not related to her and people try to associate themselves with her for political gains. His release is being seen as a ploy by the BJP to dent Mayawati’s vote-bank. There is already a buzz in New Delhi that the BJP is expected to throw a bait to Mayawati to soften her anti-Modi government stance.

She has made it clear that BSP will not join the opposition’s alliance unless the party is given adequate representation in seat distribution. A huge crowd had greeted Azad when he walked out of jail. The young Dalit icon is keeping his cards close to his chest. He has denied that he will contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections but declared that removing the BJP government is his mission.

As far opposition’s unity is concerned, all eyes are on Mayawati. She has put the opposition parties on notice. From now till the general elections, she will be one political leader to watch.