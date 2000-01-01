A big rate intervention could be tough to justify

CPI inflation further eased to 3.69 per cent in August 2018 from 4.17 per cent in July 2018, driven mostly by declining food and beverages component. All the other components except fuel and light have also moderated. When compared to August 2017, moderating food prices have driven the decline in inflation. In the miscellaneous component, while other components have seen decline in prices m-o-m, education, which has been continuously growing this fiscal has shown an increase in August 2018 too. The Core CPI inflation declined to 5.87 per cent compared to 6.29 per cent in July 2018. Our projection for CPI FY19 is at 4.3-4.4 per cent.

For a better understanding of the impact of MSP on CPI headline inflation, last month we constructed MSP inflation pathfinder to estimate the realised impact (both direct + indirect) of MSP increase on CPI inflation trajectory on a real time basis. We estimate that the realised value of MSP direct pathfinder during July 2018 was 7 bps and for August 2018 it was 5bps, hence the combined impact is now 12 bps. The realisation of MSP indirect pathfinder will however take time.

Rate hike imminent though inflation cools off: The question is of magnitude

Everyday rupee is touching new lows. A ‘million-dollar question’ in this regard is till where rupee will go. Former RBI governor YV Reddy in a recent conversation with Bloomberg Quint on the 10-year anniversary of the collapse of Lehman Brothers, cautioned against letting the market believe that depreciation is due. He said “You should never allow the markets to have a dominant feeling that some depreciation is required. The expectation should be more appreciation than depreciation. If the depreciation is forced by the market... you should handle the sentiment when it starts and not when it fully expresses.”

Our views are perfectly in sync with Dr Reddy’s views and we believe that in the hope of a better export growth, talking down the rupee as was done recently by officials (but later reversed) when the markets were volatile has been counter-productive and thus the pace of depreciation picked up frantic pace in the last week or so. In this context, the statement by finance minister and the news of prime minister taking stock on economy during weekend was most welcome and timely one as it has provided an immediate succour to battered market sentiments. The RBI could also chip in with a message that could be most comforting under the current circumstances.

The value of rupee in NDF 12-month forward market has already touched 76 and the strong and positive correlation (0.73) between spot and forward NDF rate indicate that rupee is still under pressure though it has rebounded.

We believe October rate hike of 25 bps is imminent, but the question is whether the magnitude of rate hike could be even higher by 25bps (say 50 bps). A currency crisis by logic calls for a bigger rate intervention, but given that RBI is now a inflation targeting central bank it will be really difficult to justify such action with inflation numbers continuing to be in 4-4.7 per cent range through current fiscal, with the downside at sub 3.5 per cent in November 2018. Clearly, the RBI is now caught between Scylla and Charybdis!