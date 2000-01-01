Big biz takes IPO route to raise valuation

Several large business groups are cashing in on the IPO boom to unlock value in their subsidiaries by selling their holdings to the public. Marquee names such as ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Reliance Capital, Godrej group, Mahindra and L&T have sold stakes in their subsidiaries over the past few months through initial public offerings (IPOs).

These players, along with their partners, have together raised over Rs 21,000 crore by selling their stakes to the public. “A slew of companies have come up with IPOs for their subsidiaries where the parent companies have offloaded some or significant portion of their stakes. In good market conditions these are positive signs first of all it shows retail interest and confidence in the market. For the parent companies, it provides them much-needed liquidity that is often required and also provides them attractive valuations that reflects the true strength of the divested business,” says Rajeev Agarwal, Founder & CEO Wealth Discovery.

Healthy proposition

“We think it’s a healthy proposition for all stakeholders involved and as long as the market conditions remain favourable, more IPOs like this will continue to hit the market,” he observed.

Most of the stake sale has taken place in the financial services sector especially the insurance arms.

ICICI Bank raised Rs 2,099 crore by selling 31.76 million shares to the public through an IPO, while Fairfax, its partner, fetched around Rs 3,601 crore for its 54.48 million shares it sold in the public issue. The ICICI Lombard IPO saw a dilution of over 19 per cent stake, where ICICI Bank sold 7.15 per cent and 12.27 per cent stake by Fairfax.

Earlier, ICICI Bank sold 12.63 per cent of its stake in its life insurance arm to reduce its holding to around 55 per cent from 67.52 per cent. Prudential Corporation Holdings held 25.83 per cent stake in the company. Hasham Traders, owned by Azim Premji, held 4 per cent stake in the insurance company and Compassvale Investments, an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek, has 2 per cent shareholding.

According to Spark Capital, the potential stake sale in the home finance business and divestment in general insurance business can help ICICI Bank in shoring up return ratios over the medium term.

In case of SBI Life issue, the parent, that is SBI, raised Rs 5,600 crore from its stake sale, while partner BNP Paribas Cardif gained Rs 2,800 crore.

SBI Life is India’s largest private life insurance firm in terms of new business premium (NBP) generated each fiscal year since FY10. It has also increased its NBP market share among private life insurers in India from 15.87 per cent in fiscal year 2015 to 20.04 per cent in fiscal year 2017.

Reliance Capital is selling stake in two of its arms – Reliance Nippon Life AMC and Reliance General Insurance. Reliance Nippon Life AMC’s IPO is a mix of fresh issue and an offer for sale by promoters. Out of the total issue size of Rs 1,540 crore, Rs 925 crore is an offer for sale by Reliance Capital and Nippon Life Insurance Company will raise Rs 617 crore. Post this IPO, promoter holding in the company will come down to 85.80 per cent from 95.60 per cent now.

Godrej Industries will cash in about Rs 300 crore from Godrej Agrovet IPO, while Mahindra Logistics IPO is expected to raise Rs 829.36 crore at upper end of the price band. Engineering and construction major, L&T sold stakes in two of its arm Larsen & Toubro Infotech and L&T Technologies fetching over Rs 2,000 crore.

Huge appetite

“These players have been making financial investments in these subsidiaries to grow businesses and these companies have grown in size and scale. It is not surprising that they are encashing by selling some of their stakes in the market through the IPO route especially at a time when there is huge appetite for new issuance specially from sectors like insurance and asset management,” says Kunj Bansal, ED & CIO (equities) Centrum Wealth Management.