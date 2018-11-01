Bharat chodho andolan by fiis

Foreign funds are aggressively selling in the Indian markets with Rs 94,512 crore outflows so far this year, the highest ever from equity and debt markets in the country.

October 2018 has been the worst month in this respect as foreign investors pulled out Rs 29,201 crore or ($3.05 billon) the highest in a month since the collapse of Lehman Brothers a decade ago. This is also the first-ever year in which foreign investors have been net sellers in both the equity and debt markets.

Since September 2017, foreign investors have been net seller except for three months. The sell-off in India comes amid higher fuel prices that increase inflation risk and widen the current account deficit, putting pressure on the rupee. According to analysts, the main reason for foreign funds pulling out of India involves the continuous positive return on American markets as compared to other world markets including those in Asia and Europe. The global sell-off in October comes after a continuous upside of more than 10 years over the past severe fall in 2008.

In fact, the foreign funds have turned negative on emerging markets except for Brazil, which is up while all other markets are down between 8 to 15 percent. India being the highest - Nifty as it has the highest allocation of resources after Japan so outflow was also severe.

The domestic SIPs of around Rs 7,500 crore per month more or less balanced the continuous eight months of selling by FIIs. The Nifty PE quoting at above 28 now it has come to around 24 with sustain improvements in the July to September corporate earnings numbers it could well be around 22 which is a good PE considering consistent growth in the Indian business, analysts said.

Also the collapse of IL&FS, the country’s premier institution and NBFC facing higher PE retraction and their exposure to real estates is a major concern for foreign investors, an analyst with a leading domestic brokerage said.

Rupee fall

The downward flight of rupee from 65 to nearly 74, thus shaving of 15 per cent returns for FII’s in dollar terms banking losses still continues which loans not being paid back by large corporations and thus NPAs and write offs. Meanwhile, FII holding share in Nifty index had decreased by 0.5 per cent in September 2018 on Q-o-Q basis.

Analysis shows that FIIs have decreased their holdings in frontline companies like Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Titan, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Steel by 3.01 per cent, 1.61 per cent, 1.02 per cent, 0.89 per cent & 0.82 per cent respectively on Q-o-Q. FIIs have increased their holdings in UPL, IndiaBulls Housing, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra and Sun Pharma by 1.84 per cent to 0.5 per cent on Q-o-Q.

High crude oil prices, liquidity scare in the short-term money market and worries that the ongoing trade disputes would hit economic growth saw foreign investors pull out. India has seen the highest foreign fund outflows among its emerging south and southeast Asian peers so far this year as the rupee depreciates and global trade tensions escalate.

Foreign investors sold Indian shares for eight out of the first 10 months, but the quantum of selling was much higher at $10.3 bn, depository data showed. In the past 10 years, the only other year which saw foreign investors turn net sellers of Indian shares was 2009 following the collapse of the US housing market, when the global financial crisis was at its peak. This time around investors world over have become risk averse as signs of global economic growth faltering are cropping up. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index has fallen 10 per cent in October so far, compared with an 8 per cent fall in the Nifty 50.

The trade dispute between the US and China has led to a slowdown in the world’s largest economies in July-September, and saw major companies, such as BMW and Caterpillar, guiding for lower pace of earnings growth. These signs of slowing growth, coupled with a rise in US treasury yields and rising interest rates in developed economies, prompted foreign investors to pull out money from most emerging markets this month, analysts said.

Fear and pessimism

Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management said, “We are reaching the highest levels of fear and pessimism in over two years. Technical indicators are heavily oversold. Given the deep correction in mid and small caps, increasing exposure to mid-cap stocks gradually over the coming months and considering reasonably priced large cap quality using a staggered approach, gradually increasing allocations, is a strategy that is likely to bear dividends over 2-3 years.”

“With the deceleration in data in the US, and rising rates that the consumer is ill-equipped to absorb, a rotation to EM looks possible. This may or may not happen, but EMs are increasingly being identified as relatively attractive, and this would be positive INR, positive FDI, positive CAD, positive equities and positive debt,” he further said.

“We recommend that investors that have seen their equity allocations trimmed due to the sell-off, gradually rebalance portfolios towards strategic allocations over the coming months. Alternatively, increased systematic deployment to equities over 3-6 months is also likely to be a winning strategy,” Sharma said.

With the slowdown in the global economy, private banks, top tier NBFCs, domestic consumer staples, domestic healthcare remain our preferred sectoral over-weights. The Indian economy will continue to grow, because of a young demographic that has the money to spend and willingness to borrow on credit to buy the good things in life and has the money to spend and willingness to borrow on credit to buy it.

The amount of interest rate risk exposure an investor is willing to take in the portfolio and the amount of credit risk an investor is willing to accept should both be minimized now as its time to be defensive on credit risk. Except for the rise in NBFC lending rates, the bond market has remained remarkably stable over the past few weeks, despite news of IL&FS rumours around real estate company and NBFC HFC defaults.

Care Ratings said in addition to a weak rupee and high crude prices, foreign portfolio investors’ sentiment towards India weakened since the start of this fiscal due to several factors such as the weakening of domestic economic fundamentals (widening current account deficit and concerns over fiscal deficit), interest rate hikes in the US and the resultant shrinking yield differentials, strengthening of the US dollar, global trade developments and tightening global liquidity conditions.

The ratings agency believes FPI flows will continue to be volatile in the coming months.

“The outflows could increase further with US interest rate hikes, tightening global liquidity and escalating trade disputes. The retention of the repo rate in the recent credit policy would also not diminish the absolute differential in returns for FPI between the US and domestic bonds,” said Madan Sabnavis and Kavita Chacko, chief economist and senior economist at Care Ratings in a recent report.