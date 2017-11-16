Beginning of the end-game

We expect earnings outlook for banks to remain under pressure due to sustained pace of high NPL accrual and accelerated provisioning requirement because of NPL resolution beginning to gain traction. We lower earnings forecast over FY18-20 for Axis Bank and ICICI Bank by up to 57 per cent each and for state-owned banks in IIFL coverage even more sharply. We expect stronger banks to consolidate their market position over FY18-20.

Sharp earnings cut due to crystallisation of losses on NPLs: We expect significant increase in loan loss provisioning (LLP) for wholesale-lending- oriented private sector and state-owned banks, due to a sharp increase in NPLs and crystallisation of losses over FY18-20. We lower earnings forecast for wholesale-lending-oriented private sector and state-owned banks by up to 42 per cent and 88 per cent respectively. ROE would likely remain subdued over FY18-19 for these banks. This calculation is after considering exceptional income of the order of Rs 15,000 crore from the stake sale in strategic investment in banks.

Significant increase in capital requirement for select banks: Axis Bank and state-owned banks in IIFL coverage need to augment core tier I CAR by FY19ii to remain competitive. We foresee equity capital requirement of Rs 64,000 crore for these banks. The above estimates do not consider capital requirement that may arise owing to the new accounting norms. Banks are expected to adopt Ind-AS accounting rules from FY19.

Preference for stronger banks remains unchanged: HDFC Bank and mid-sized banks, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, and YES Bank have consolidated their market position considerably during FY16-17. Weakened financial position of other players would allow these banks gain market share rapidly through FY19. We raise target prices for HDFC Bank and KMB by 3-7.5 per cent. We lower the target price for other banks by up to 12.5 per cent. Our preference for HDFCB and KMB remains unchanged.

The writer is Banking Analyst, IIFL Institutional Equities