Battle royal for assemblies to throw surprise results

While five states go to the polls this month and the next, the national gaze is fixated on the three currently ruled by BJP: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. These three states contribute 65 Lok Sabha seats of which 58 are currently with the BJP. The significance of this is also due to the fact that a loss in even two out of three will be a political facepalm for the ruling party.

First Rajasthan. Almost every opinion poll has predicted a Congress clean sweep of the state given the character of the province to alter with parties in power in every election, the unpopularity of incumbent chief minister Vasundhara Raje, the internal Sangh Parivar and BJP conflicts between pro Raje and anti Raje factions, and surprisingly a united fight of Congress in the state while any third force is too feeble to make a dent, whether it is Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or Bharat Vahini Party of a popular former BJP MLA.

With every human development index figures in Rajasthan being lower than what it was five years ago, the much hyped startup melas not showing impact on ground, communal tension through cow vigilantism and lynching, chief minister Raje’s inaccessibility are huige negatives for the ruling party. Even the prospects of changing as many as 40 sitting BJP MLAs have not altered anti incumbency.

Second, Chattisgarh. Since becoming a state, Raman Singh-led BJP has been ruling for 15 years. But around 47.9 per cent of the people in the state are below the poverty line, down by a solitary per cent from 2000, and the state is placed at the 23rd position in Human Development Index among all Indian states as per recent data from the Modi government.

Per capita income is still below Rs 8,000 a month and 12.5 per cent of the population is the official unemployment rate (some 26 lakh youths), double the national figure. Alongside, and riding on this abysmal poverty, we see the rise of Naxalism from eight districts in 2000 to 18 districts today (some carved out of earlier larger districts).

In all of these years, in every Assembly or Lok Sabha polls, BJP has been winning with varying seats in a straight contest with Congress (with a minor 5 per cent vote-share presence of BSP of Mayawati), but the vote percentage difference has always been below 2 per cent, with that in the last assembly polls coming down to as low as 0.77 per cent. A minor shift of 1 per cent votes may mark an immense difference in the final tally of seats in a first past the post electoral system.

Congress having failed first to quell a rebellion by its erstwhile leader and former chief minister Ajit Jogi, and then failed to strike a partnership with Mayawati’s BSP, has led to an unprecedented political situation in the state.

Meanwhile, there has been an evident local consolidation of SC and ST voters this time as they see a viable alternative in Jogi-Maya combine, and even the Naxalite campaign against voting seems to be less critical of them. BSP, fighting in 35 seats, is very hopeful of winning in at least 8, CPI is strong in 2 or 3 seats, and Jogi’s writ runs large in at least 10 seats.

While most opinion surveys have predicted a victory of BJP in Chhattisgarh, independent observers, including at least one opinion poll by CVoter, say the Jogi-Maya combine may end up with over 20 per cent votes and more than 15 seats, which may result in a Karnataka type situation with BJP being the single largest party, but none with 46 out of 90 seats to form a government.

Finally, Madhya Pradesh. These polls perhaps are the most watched now. The state has 29 Lok Sabha seats and among all states going to polls now, contributes the most to the LS. The state at the heart of India is at the heart of the ensuing round of Assembly polls today.

Being an agrarian state, the disparity within the agricultural economy has kept the per capita farming family income lower than the national average in a state where 76 per cent of the farmers are small, largely landless, farmers relying on rural wages.

The farming community is not happy with the new MSP rates of the Centre, which have not yet been executed. Today, farmers’ wrath is a major issue giving BJP sleepless nights, more so after the Mandsaur firing in which several protesting farmers were killed.

Caste and religion have played a key role in past elections. No wonder then, that both the BJP and the Congress have publicly advertised their Hindu credentials in the run-up to the polls. The BJP has been known to be a hard Hindutva votary, but the fact that its state leaders are strongly criticising Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s temple run and Shiv Bhakt claims, shows that it is hurting the original Hindu brigade on the ground.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s core upper caste vote bank seems to feel that the government is pandering to tribal and Dalit interest by refusing to dilute the Atrocities Act. The ruling party is on the back-foot amidst both support groups today.

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh has been historically marred by factionalism. A united front with a focus on improving their poor votes-to-seat ratio could revive Congress fortunes. The Congress High Command has taken a tactical decision not to name the Chief Minister candidate, has given state leadership to Kamal Nath but campaign leadership to Jyotiraditya Scindia, while Digvijay Singh has been asked to lie low.

The factionalism within BJP is also for all to see with Indore legislator and a central general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and the Bhopal Mayor Alok Sharma flexing their muscles, Kailash and Sumitra Mahajan nurturing their CM aspirations, and CM Shivraj Chauhan facing pressures from the RSS to drop 78 sitting MLAs and 12 sitting ministers, which are now reflected in the first lists of candidates being announced by BJP.

