The battle of five holds the key to the final frontier in 2019 The possible outcomes & the impact

What does it mean for Modi?

*A clear victory will strengthen prime minister Narendra Modi’s

position and will make him an undisputed leader marking his comeback

in 2019 almost certain.

*A partial success will have little impact on Modi’s campaign for the 2019 general elections. The setbacks will be attributed to anti-incumbency in the states.

*A total failure in all three Hindi heartland states will raise a big question mark on Modi’s popularity. He will lose perception battle and the opposition will get much-needed boost to put up a spirited campaign next year.



The scenarios

Considering the tight battle, it is difficult to predict the outcome though the Congress seems to have a head start in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh – purely on the grounds of anti-incumbency. The Congress is on the back foot in Mizoram for the same reason. It is too close to call in Telangana. The BJP has covered ground in the Hindi heartland states. The fact that the party is still in the contention speaks volumes of its popularity. The defeat will go into the account of chief ministers. The victory will boost Modi.



What does it mean for Rahul Gandhi?

*A clear victory in all five states will make Rahul Gandhi an undisputed leader to take on Modi. It will rejuvenate the Congress and galvanise the opposition behind Rahul Gandhi.

*A clean sweep in Hindi heartland will have similar consequences. The Congress will sense a real chance in 2019.

*A defeat in all the five states will seal the fate of the Congress and will have to give a walkover to the BJP in 2019.

*A partial victory in the Hindi heartland will keep the Congress in the game, but road ahead will be difficult.