Ayodhya case: One more turn of the wheel

On Thursday, the Supreme Court declined to set up a larger bench for a re-look of its 1994 verdict which held a “mosque is not an essential part of the practice of Islam”, and cleared the way for the apex court to hear the main Ayodhya title suit from October 29. The Ayodhya case has taken several twists and turns



Allahabad High Court verdict, September 30, 2010

The judgment of 2010 said this disputed site was to be divided equally between RAM LALLA (the deity), NIRMOHI AKHARA and SUNNI CENTRAL WAKF BOARD. Ram Lalla gets to keep the land where he is seated at presented in the makeshift temple.



WHO WERE THE PARTIES TO THE SUIT?

There were 28 parties, including Sunni Central Wakf Board, Nirmohi Akhara, Hindu Mahasabha and Ram Lalla Virajman.



HOW’S RAM LALLA A PARTY?

According to Hindu Law, an idol is a juristic entity, meaning it has all the legal rights of an independent entity.



HOW DID HINDUS GET TWO-THIRDS OF THE SITE?

Hindus and Muslims, as such, were not parties to the suit. Muslim and Hindu organisations were the parties. Based on legal and achaeological evidence, the court has ruled in favour of three of these organisations, two of which happen to represent Findus



WAS THERE AN ANCIENT RAM TEMPLE AT THE SITE?

The court has held that there was a temple in ancient times.



WHO WAS HOLDING PRAYERS AT THE DISPUTED SITE?

The court has held that both Hindus and Muslims offered prayers at the disputed site.



Ismail Faruqui judgment, 1994

In 1994, a five-judge Supreme Court bench had held that a mosque was not an “essential part of the practice of the religion of Islam” and that namaz could be offered anywhere and hence, “its acquisition (by the state) is not prohibited by the provisions in the Constitution of India”. The bench also allowed the Centre to include the 2.77 acres (on which the Babri Masjid once stood) in the 67.7 acres of land to be acquired under the Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya (ACAA) Act, 1993. On Thursday, the majority verdict by other members of the bench, comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Ashok Bhushan, declined to refer to a five-judge constitution bench the issue of reconsideration of these observations made in the 1994 verdict. Justice S Abdul Nazeer, dissented with the majority verdict and said the matter should be referred to a larger bench.



Extended legal battle

*1949: Idols of Ram Lalla placed under a central dome outside the disputed structure

*1950: Paramahansa Ramachandra Das files suit for continuation of worship and keeping the idols

*1959: Nirmohi Akhara files suit seeking possession of the site

*1981: UP Sunni Central Waqf Board files suit for possession of the site.

*February 1, 1986: Local court orders the government to open the site for Hindu worshippers.

*December 6, 1992: Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid structure demolished.

*1993: Various writ petitions, including one by Ismail Faruqui, filed at Allahabad HC challenging various aspects of the Act.

*October 24, 1994: SC says in the historic Ismail Faruqui case that a mosque was not integral to Islam.

*September 30, 2010: Allahabad High Court, in a 2:1 majority, rules three-way division of disputed area between Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla

*May 9, 2011: SC stays HC verdict on Ayodhya land dispute

*August 7, 2016: SC constitutes three-judge bench to hear pleas challenging the 1994 verdict of the Allahabad HC

*February 8, 2018: SC starts hearing the civil appeals

*September 27, 2018: SC declines to refer the case to a five-judge Constitution bench. Case to be heard by a newly constituted three-judge bench on October 29.



KEY PLAYERS IN THE DISPUTE

SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY

The BJP Rajya Sabha MP said, “The verdict is not a victory but a road clear for me to go ahead and prove what is already known that my fundamental right to pray where my faith says that Lord Ram was born is superior to the Sunni Waqf Board’s claim that they have property right on the ground.” He told a TV channel that he would move the Supreme Court on Friday (today) over his plea for right to worship at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, and would ask the court for an early listing of his case. His petition had been pending in the court as the SC decided to hear the plea over the 1994 ruling first.



YOGI ADITYANATH

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, a Hindutva icon, became the first chief minister in well over a decade to offer prayers to Ram Lulla Ayodhya soon after taking charge in Lucknow when he visited the disputed site in May. A wildly popular leader of the Hindutva proponents, he has been uncompromising on the issue of building a Ram temple at the very site of the demolished Babri Masjid, saying for Hindus it is a matter of faith that that is the birthplace of Lord Ram. His words carry weight because of his position as the chief priest of the important Gorakhnath temple.



NIRMOHI AKHARA

The Nirmohi Akhara is one of the twomain plaintiffs in the Ram Janmabhoomi case. It has supported the Supreme Court suggestion –made by former chief justice Kehar Singh – for efforts to bemade all the parties concerned to find a solution to the dispute but insisted that Muslims relinquish their claims on the site. The 2010 Allahabad high court order had identified the Nirmohi Akhara—with Mahant Dharam Das as a top leader—as among the three parties which should get a third of the land at the disputed site. The Akhara had filed a suit that it be handed charge of disputed site.



THE MAHANTS

Mahant Dinendra Das of Nirmohi Akhara said, ""We are very happy. We want that the ram janmabhoomi judgement should come as soon as possible, it will make happier."

MAHANT GYAN DAS, the powerful head of Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya, has a good equation with Muslims and is strongly against the VHP’s involvement in the case. He prefers an outof- court settlment.

MAHANT NRITYAGOPAL DAS, chairman of the Ram Janmabhoomi Shrine Board, has been a powerful player on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue and rose to prominence during P.V. Narasimha Rao’s tenure as Prime Minister. He feels the time to build the temple is now with Hindutva icons being in power at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh.



THE SHIAS AND SUNNIS

On August 8, the ShiaWaqf Board, which claimed that the BabriMasjid was a Shia property, filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that the Babri Masjid could be built in aMuslimdominated area. It also claimed Shias (Maulana Kalbe Sadiq is a top leader) alone had the right to negotiate with the stakeholders in the case on the issue. The Sunni Central Waqf Board, with member Zafaryab Jilani as member, is one of the six Muslim parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi case, but all of them say that the land belong to the board. This board has questioned the timing of the claim made by the Shia Waqf Board. The two boards have held different views on the way forward on the issue.