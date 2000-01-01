Automobile- Healthy rural sales drive sustained automobile growth

Healthy momentum in rural areas and pick-up in construction/mining activities drove sustained recovery in volumes in automobile sector. Motilal Oswal’s channel checks indicate continued above average volume growth in rural markets. This has resulted in strong two-wheeler demand, which is estimated to have grown 15 per cent in Q1FY19. Commercial vehicle (CV) volumes are being driven by pick-up in construction/mining activities and cyclical recovery in light commercial vehicles (LCV). Commercial vehicle volumes are estimated to have grown ~50 per cent, with LCVs growing ~38 per cent and medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) growing 73 per cent. Passenger vehicle (PV) demand grew ~16 per cent, with ~14 per cent growth in cars and ~21 per cent growth in utility vehicles (UV).

Fourth consecutive quarter of margin expansion

EBITDA margin for auto original equipment manufacturer (OEM) (ex-JLR) universe is likely to expand (200bp year-on-year and 60bp quarter-on-quarter to 13.8 per cent) for the fourth consecutive quarter, boosted by price increases and operating leverage, despite RM inflation. The highest year-on-year (YoY) margin expansion is expected for Tata Motors S/A (+700bp), Mahindra & Mahindra (+280bp), Ashok Leyland (+210bp) and Maruti Suzuki (+190bp). Hero Motocorp is likely to see margin contraction of 20bp YoY. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, TVS Motor’s margin to expand by 80bp while that of Eicher Motors is likely to shrink by 60bp.

Demand outlook healthy across segments

Demand outlook for FY19 is positive across segments, driven by healthy rural sales momentum, expectation of normal monsoon for the third year in a row, and a pickup in economic activity. Motilal Oswal estimates 10-12 per cent growth for two-wheelers, 8-10 per cent for four-wheelers, 8-10 per cent for commercial vehicles and 9-10 per cent for tractors. Key threats to demand are posed by inflationary fuel prices and higher interest rates. While margins are expected to improve, competitive intensity and commodity inflation could have an impact.

Valuation and view

Motilal Oswal has lowered its FY19/20E EPS estimates by 10.5 per cent/10.9 per cent for TVS Motors as Motilal Oswal cuts margin by ~50bp in FY19/20E to factor in for RM inflation and low realisations, by 9.5 per cent/13.3 per cent for Bharat Forge to factor in RM inflation and higher tax rate, and by 6.1 per cent/4.3 per cent for Eicher Motors as we cut RE and VECV margins by 30bp/90bp. The demand environment and the changing competitive landscape would be the key determinants of stock performance. Motilal Oswal's picks are Maruti Suzuki and Motherson Sumi among large caps, and Ashok Leyland, Endurance Technologies and Exide Industries among midcaps. We believe Mahindra & Mahindra is the best play on rural market recovery.

