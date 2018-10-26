Asthana note highlights rot within CBI

In a ‘Top Secret’ note to the cabinet secretary on August 24, special director CBI Rakesh Asthana gave specific instances of how meat exporter Moin Qureshi and businessman Satish Sana were players in CBI affairs and claimed they had “managed to influence” CBI director Alok Verma. The note carries eye opening details pertaining to others, which includes CBI officials. Below are excerpts from the note.

Recently, it has been learnt from reliable sources that

a. One of the accused in the CBI Case namely, Satish Sana, a Hyderabad based businessman, is claiming that he has paid a bribe of Rs 2 cr to Alok Kumar Verma, director, CBI to avoid any action by the CBI.

b. Some other accused/ suspects (ex. Sukesh Gupta) are also found to discussing payment of bribe to avoid any action by the CBI.

*A Criminal Case was registered vide RC 01 of 2017 (Moin Qureshi Case) on 16.02. 2017 u/s 120B IPC r/w Section 8,9 and 13(2) r/w 13(1) (d) of PC Act, 1988 on the basis of a complaint dt. 31.08.2016 of Shri Arun Kumar, Assistant Director, Zonal Office, Directorate of Enforcement (ED), New Delhi. Moin Akhtar Qureshi, Aditya Sharma, Pradeep Koneru (all private persons), A.P Singh, former DCBI and other unknown persons/ public servants are arrayed as accused.

*The evidence inter alia reveals that transactions to the tune of Rs 150 crores between Satish Sana to Moin Qureshi took place in November 2012 through Aditya Sharma, an employee of Moin Qureshi. It also revealed that Satish Sana had invested Rs 50 lacs by purchasing shares of Great Height Infratech, which is a firm of Moin Qureshi on 19.07. 2012. The financial transaction is found corroborated from account statement of Satish Sana.

*Satish Babu Sana, Nimmagada Prasad and Khater Massaad were Directors in VANPIC Ports Pvt Ltd., a subsidiary of VANPIC Projects Pvt. Ltd. CBI, ACB, Hyderabad had filed charge sheet against Nimmagada Prasad amongst others in RC 19(A) of 2013 in VANPIC project. The investigation disclosed the payment of illegal gratification of Rs 30 crores to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (A-1) by Nimmagada Prasad (A-3) for the wrongful gain obtained by A-3 from the Government of Andhra Pradesh in connection with awarding a project consisting of development of two sea ports and an industrial corridor as VANPIC Project and falsification of documents to cover up the said payment, etc. Nimmagada Prasad was also arraigned as an accused in another Charge Sheet filed in Indu Techzone Project (in the same RC).

*Satish Babu Sana in his statement dated 13.07.2017 recorded by ED (quoted in para 8 of ED complaint filed on 24.10.2017)inter alia stated that approximately 2 crores have been extorted by Moin Qureshi from him and his friend under the guise of help to be provided to them (referring to Sukesh Gupta and family) in CBI cases. Sukesh Gupta is an accused in RC 01 (A)/2013/CBI/ACB/Hyderabad (MMTC Case) registered on 03.01. 2013.

*During the investigation, CBI examined Sh. Satish Sana thrice till date. He had stated that he paid the above Rs 1.5 Cr. to influence CBI not to forcefully oppose bail petition of Sukesh Gupta, an accused in RC 01 of 2013 (ACB, Hyderabad, MMTC Case) as part of Rs. 03 Cr. demanded by Moin Qureshi.

*It is a matter of record that aforementioned delivery of Rs 1.5 crores pertain to November 2012 and the investment of Rs 50 lacs in M/s Great Height Infratech was in July 2012 whereas Sukesh Gupta was arrested on 26.12.2013, his bail matter was contested twice in January and later in February of 2014 and he was released on bail on 20.02.2014. Thus, the payments made by Satish Sana to Moin Qureshi precede even the registration of case. The statements of Satish Sana to CBI and ED are misleading to say the least.

*Owing to the above obvious contradictions, Satish Sana was called for examination on 20.02.2018. On that day, even before Satish Sana reported to the Investigation Officer, Sh. Alok Kumar Verma, Director, CBI called the undersigned on SIP phone and instructed that Satish Sana shall not be examined. I immediately enquired with Sh. Sai Manohar, Joint Director, SIT who was in my office at that time whether Satish Sana has been called. After ascertaining from SP/ SIT, he confirmed that Satish Sana was expected today. Despite, instructions (illegal to my understanding), Satish Sana was examined in the CBI HQ by the IO and the instructions of Sh. Alok Kumar Verma, DCBI were not passed down the line.

*After examination, Satish Sana was directed to attend on the CBI office next day i.e. 21.02.2018 for confrontation with Moin Qureshi and Sukesh Gupta. However, he did not turn up on 21.02. 2018 and instead sent an email conveying his inability to attend. He also travelled to Dubai. Subsequently, notice u/s 91 cr.P.C was sent to him on 26.02.2018 directing him to produce his account and other details. Further, notices were also sent to him on 08.03.2018 and 05.06.2018 directing him to produce requisitioned documents and to join investigation. However, Sh. Satish Sana was not coming forth, and was evading his further examination and confrontation with other accused/suspects.

*Apparently, as had been done in the past, the said accused has managed to influence Sh. Alok Kumar Verma, DCBI to avoid any coercive action by the CBI. The circumstances pertaining to the conduct of the accused as mentioned above indicate of wrongdoing.

*Having sensitized the Investigating Team and Supervisory officers and the need to conduct impartial investigation uninfluenced by any pressure coming from any senior functionary, however high position he may be occupying, the undersigned feels that it will be in fitness of things to report the same to your goodself, as Sh. Alok Kumar Verma , Director, CBI is head of the organization. Further action, as deemed fit may please be taken at your end.

Re. Excluding the suspects from the FIR

*While processing the complaint against Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav in the BNR Hotel case, after detailed verification, there were unanimous recommendations of all the officers viz. IQ, SP, DIG, JD and ADCBI for registration of a regular case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Railway Officials and others under various provisions of law.

*The DCP wrote that he was in agreement with the views of ALA that material is not enough for registration of a regular case without making a reference to the overwhelming evidence discussed in the comments of the officers mentioned above. The weakness of the case were highlighted whereas material to contradict the same was not discussed.

*At the vehement insistence of the branch officials, a Preliminary Enquiry was registered.

*At the time of deliberations of the findings of PE again there was unanimous opinion of EO, SP, DIG, JD and ADCBI for registration of the regular FIR against specific accused against whom sufficient evidence had come on record.

*Again the file was marked to DOP who once again went to the Director seeking directions. The DOP after meeting with Director conveyed the ALA about the outcome of discussion. He agreed with the unanimous view of all the officers but from the list of accused, name of one senior Railway Official was omitted, who was fulcrum of the conspiracy. This was approved by the Director.

*This time the undersigned wrote a lengthy note that the DOP had omitted the name of one of the most crucial conspirator without assigning any reason on file. ADCBI conveyed that evidence against the above suspect had been collected and discussed on file.

*SP and the DIG carried the file personally to the Director and it was submitted that without reason the main conspirator can’t be cleared from the list of accused persons. For their insistence, the Branch officials were scolded and no change in recommendations was entertained. Needless to say that no searches were conducted against this accused Railway Official.

*At the time of finalization of draft FIR the branch officials mentioned the role of M/s Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd and its promoter Sh. Bikramjeet Singh Ahluwalia in detail in the draft but at the instance of Director, CBI, the paragraph related to M/s Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd was removed from the draft FIR and instead only a passing reference was made, because Director, CBI has a very close friendship with the Ahluwalia family. Accordingly, no searches were carried out at the premises of M/s Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd or its Directors, as well.

*One day before the searches were to be carried out at the premises of Sh. Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members, the DCBI instructed the undersigned in the afternoon, to call off the search at the premises of Sh. Lalu Prasad Yadav and concerned Joint Director (JD, EO Zone-1) was also instructed accordingly. As such, the Air ticket of the JD was cancelled on the last day before the searches. However, the undersigned again took up the matter with the Director, CBI and insisted not to call off the searches as search warrant from the court had already been obtained by that time, and there was no justification to not comply with the court’s order which would otherwise cause huge embarrassment to the Agency, and such conduct would be hard to defend. Finally, the Director reluctantly agreed to carry out the searches, and the concerned Joint Director had to rush to Patna by a private airline at the last moment.

Re. Transfer of Bank Fraud Case related to Sh. Rajiv Singh, then JD, CBI

*Bank Fraud Case RC 4(S)2016/EOW/Ranchi was registered on 31.03.2016 on the written complaint of Allahabad Bank, Ranchi in the matter of availing of loan on the basis of forged documents by the firm belonging to Sanjay Singh, brother of Sh. Rajiv Singh, Joint Director, CBI.

*During the searches at the residential and office premises of the FIR named accused Sanjay Singh, Sh. Rajiv Singh interfered in the searches by making repeated calls to the supervisory Joint Director of Patna Zone Sh. A. K. Singh on his mobile No. 9674155504 from his mobile No. 9811828313 which are part of the case records.

*The search led to recovery of documents showing that Sh. Rajiv Singh is himself a Guarantor in one of the Bank loans taken by his FIR named brother from Allahabad Bank and that for availing the said loan he had submitted a false document to the bank misrepresenting himself as SP, CBI, Headquarters when he was posted as IG Headquarters, Tripura Police.

*Sh. Rajiv Singh mortgaged agricultural land for availing the said loan in violation of the SARFAESI Act and stood as Guarantor in violation of the All India Service Conduct Rules, 1968.

*Sh Rajiv Singh obtained air tickets booked for his own personal use through a travel agent in Ranchi in whose accounts part of the loan proceeds were diverted as detailed by the investigating officer in his report.

*In order to favour Sh. Rajiv Singh and to screen his FIR named brother from legal punishment, the Bank Fraud case file was kept pending for more than 10 months by Joint Director, Patna Zone, Sh. Bhanu Bhaskar to facilitate the compromise proposal moved by the FIR named accused to the Bank.

*Later, without any cogent reason and even without informing the undersigned, who supervised the work of Patna Zone (till 27 April, 2018) Sh. Alok Kumar Verma, DCBI transferred the case from

EOW, Ranchi to AC-1 Headquarters, New Delhi. Shri Rajiv Singh is also given the additional charge of the Bank Securities & Fraud Cell Zone of CBI and hence, to be in a position to monitor the developments and influence the investigation of the said case as the complainant is Allahabad Bank.