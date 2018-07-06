Amarnath Yatra suspended for the second day

The Amarnath yatra remained suspended for the second consecutive day on Thursday from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes due to landslides, shooting stones and heavy rains. No pilgrim has departed the Bhagwati Nagar yatri niwas for the cave shrine, additional district magistrate of Jammu Arun Manhas said.

“Due to inclement weather, the Amarnath yatra from the base camp yatri niwas (at Bhagwati Nagar) via both Baltal and Pahalgam routes will remain suspended,” he said.

However, a batch of 1,798 pilgrims, who were stopped at Udhampur from leaving from the Pahalgam base camp in view of the inclement weather conditions, were allowed to move to Pahalgam on Thursday, a police official said.

Three pilgrims and a helper were killed and seven others injured in landslide that hit the Brarimarg-Railpathri stretch of the trek from Baltal to the cave shrine on July 3. The yatra via both Baltal as well as the Pahalgam routes remained suspended on Wednesday too due to landslides and shooting stones between Railpathri and Brarimarg.

However, limited helicopter services functioned from both the routes.

Over 250 stranded passengers rescued

The Army has rescued over 250 passengers trapped due to massive landslides on the Mughal road. On the night of July 3 and 4, a massive landslide was triggered due to heavy rains near Behramgala in Poonch district, a defence spokesman said.

About 50 vehicles and a large number of travellers got stranded on the stretch, he said adding that a call for help was received by the Army, which immediately sprang into action. The rescue operation was assisted by J&K traffic police and border roads organisation personnel from Surankote, he said.

Over 250 passengers were rescued, the defence spokesman said. The rescue operation, conducted under harsh weather conditions, lasted till the early hours of Wednesday and all stranded people and vehicles were safely evacuated, he said.