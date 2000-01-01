Alok Verma still chief, says CBI on status of official

CBI director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana, who have been divested of their powers, continue to be the director and special director of the agency respectively, CBI’s spokesperson said on Thursday. M Nageswar Rao is only an interim arrangement until the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) decides on its probe involving both, said the agency’s spokesperson, Abhishek Dayal said. Verma has approached the Supreme Court seeking quashing of a late night government order of October 23 which divested him of his powers.

After the mid-night drama which benched him, Verma approached the Supreme Court contending that divestment of his powers "overnight" amounted to interference in the independence of the agency. "M Nageswar Rao is looking after duties and functions of the Director in the interim period till the time CVC looks into allegations and counter allegations," the CBI spokesperson said. The petition of Verma and NGO Common Cause, represented by senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan, against the decision of the centre to divest him of his powers is coming before the Supreme Court Friday.

The spokesperson described as "false" news report that appeared in a section of media suggesting that seven files were removed. It is "false news. This is being manufactured by vested interest. Every file in CBI at each level is accounted for. These news stories appearing in the media will have an adverse impact on the credibility of the agency. The CBI is fighting cases internationally. Credibility shouldn't suffer," the spokesperson said.

In an unprecedented shake-up in the CBI's 55-year-history, both Verma and his deputy, Special Director Rakesh Asthana, were divested of their powers and sent on leave in a dramatic overnight action by the government Tuesday night.

However, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said forcing CBI director Alok Verma to go on indefinite leave was 'an illegal act' and alleged that it was done as the government panicked over the possibility of him investigating the Rafale jet deal.

The Congress party will hold protests outside all CBI offices across the country on Friday, demanding reinstatement of its ousted director Alok Verma and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "destroying the image of the premier investigating agency". In a letter to all Congress general secretaries, state unit chiefs, legislature party leaders, AICC General Secretary Ashok Gehlot has asked them to hold demonstrations against the BJP government outside all CBI offices across the country.