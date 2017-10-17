Air India stake sale: Domestic buyers may get preference

The government would prefer selling its stake in Air India to domestic investors, a stance that brightens the chances of potential suitor such as Tatas and InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) to acquire the flag carrier.

“India would prefer selling state-owned Air India to a domestic buyer,” Reuters quoted a government source as saying. The official also said that government was mulling the option of selling the airline’s various businesses, which include ground-handling, domestic operations and international flights, in parts to various players.

Aviation experts, however, said if the government allows only domestic players to participate in the bidding for Air India and not foreign players, it would have a very limited interest and defeat the purpose of auctioning.

“The government needs to broad base the investor pool by allowing foreign players to participate. Then, the best bid should determine the value of A-I,” said Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) India head Kapil Kaul.

A few days ago, Tata Sons executive chairman N Cha­ndrasekaran had said the conglomerate would consider buying A-I. He had further said that more details would be needed on airline finances and the process of disinvestment before taking a call. “We will definitely look at it,” Chandrasekaran told a news channel.

“We still don’t have all the details. Every business proposal will be very seriously looked at and we will look at that (A-I). Definitely. But currently we don’t have the data... there are so many different groups within Air India and then there is real estate, there is debt, there is liabilities and we got to look at all of that it but we will definitely look at it,” he said.

Industry sources said Tatas have been doing due diligence to buy out Air India for quite some time now and had been in touch with relevant government officials.

The country's largest private carrier IndiGo has already given its unsolicited bid for acquiring international operations of Air India. Ancillary aviation firms Bird group and Celebi have evinced interest in taking over ground-handling assets of Air India.

Surviving on taxpayers' money Air India has a total debt of over Rs 50,000 crore, almost half of it is due tofleet acquisition.

The government is likely to write off a major portion of the debt to make Air India sell-off attractive for private investors.