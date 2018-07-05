After verdict, Kejriwal directs officials to speed up govt projects

Hours after the Supreme Court held that lieutenant governor Anil Baijal does not have independent decision-making powers, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday called a cabinet meeting and directed officials to expedite projects like doorstep delivery of rations and installation of CCTV cameras.

Officers have been directed to work as per the Supreme Court’s orders, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said at a press conference after the cabinet meeting that lasted eight-minutes. Sisodia said with the apex court’s verdict on the power tussle between the Centre and the Delhi government, the AAP dispensation does not need to get its every decision approved by L-G Baijal.

In a landmark judgment, the Sup­reme Court unanimously held that Delhi cannot be accorded the status of a state but clipped the powers of the L-G, saying he has no “independent decision making power” and has to act on the aid and advice of the elected government. “Directed all functionaries of Delhi government to function according to the order of SC. Also directed to expedite proposals of doorstep delivery of rations and installation of CCTVs now (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted after the me­eting.

Delhi chief secretary Anshu Pra­kash, home secretary Manoj Parida, finance secretary Renu Sharma and law secretary Anoop Kumar Mendiratta entered the cabinet room at 3.59 pm and exited at 4.07 pm. They were accompanied by police officials.

The meeting, initially scheduled at the chief minister’s residence, was shifted to the Delhi secretariat.

An official said around a dozen proposals such as doorstep delivery of ration, CCTV cameras, regularisation of contractual employees, appointment of teachers will be expedited after the apex court’s order.

The judgment by a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra laid down broad parameters for the governance of the national capital, which has witnessed a bitter power tussle between the centre and the Delhi government since the Aam Aadmi Party government came to power in 2014.

The chief minister said had the Narendra Modi government not withdrawn the power of the Delhi government through “illegal orders, precious three years would have been saved”.

“People of Delhi are grateful to jud­i­ciary. Today’s order reinforces peop­le’s faith in the judiciary,” he tweeted.

Kejriwal has hailed the Supreme Court verdict on the power tussle between the Delhi government and the Centre as a “big victory” for the people of the city and democracy.

Sisodia said the decision was important as “hurdles” had been thrown in the functioning of an elected government through “wilful interpretation” of the Constitution.

Welcoming the verdict, the Congress hoped that better sense would prevail on both sides and governance and delivery of services to people would begin in the right earnest.