An act of ‘subterfuge’, says Chandrachud

In his dissenting verdict Justice DY Chandrachud held the Aadhaar law as unconstitutional as the data and information collected for issue of Aadhaar identity card infringes on right to privacy of an individual. Further the Aadhaar law introduced in Parliament, as a ‘Money Bill’ was a fraud on the Constitution.

Justice Chandrachud said a decision of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha to declare an ordinary bill to be a Money Bill limits the role of the Rajya Sabha. The power of the Speaker cannot be exercised arbitrarily in violation of constitutional norms and values, as it damages the essence of federal bicameralism, which is a part of the basic structure of the Constitution. If the bill was not a Money Bill, the role of the Rajya Sabha in its legislative passage could not have been denuded. The Court cannot countenance the debasement of a constitutional institution. Democracy survives when constitutional institutions are vibrant.

Justice DY Chandrachud, who was part of the five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, wrote a separate judgement saying he had expressed some views different from that of the verdict pronounced by Justice A K Sikri. Below are the highlights of his judgment.

Fraud on constitution: The Aadhaar Act could not have been passed as Money Bill as it amounts to a fraud on the Constitution and is liable to be struck down, Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud said.

Unconstitutional: Article 110 has specific grounds for Money Bill and the Aadhaar law went beyond this, Justice Chandrachud said, adding that in the current form, the Act cannot be held to be constitutional.

Subterfuge: Bypassing the Rajya Sabha to pass the Aadhaar Act amounted to subterfuge and the law was liable to be struck down as being violative of Article 110 of the Constitution, he ruled.

Aadhaar scheme: He observed that the enactment of the Act does not save the Centre's Aadhaar scheme

Threat to privacy: Noting that mobile phone has become an important feature of life and its seeding with Aadhaar posed a grave threat to privacy, liberty, autonomy, he favoured deletion of consumers' Aadhaar data by the mobile service providers.

Draconian: Maintaining that the Prevention of Money Laundering Act Rules proceeded on assumption that every bank account holder is a money launderer, he said the assumption that every individual who opens a bank account is a potential terrorist or a launderer is "draconian", he said.

Profiling: Justice Chandrachud also said collection of data may lead to individual profiling of citizens. Allowing private players to use Aadhaar will lead to profiling, which could be used to ascertain the political views of citizens, the judge, who pronounced his separate verdict, said.

Informational privacy: He said the Aadhaar programme violated informational privacy, self-determination and data protection. It has been admitted by UIDAI that it stores vital data which is violative of the right to privacy, he added.

Vulnerable to misuse: This data was vulnerable to be misused by a third party and private vendors, and that too, without the consent of an individual, Justice Chandrachud maintained and said the Aadhaar project has failed to remedy the flaws in its design, leading to exclusion.

Fundamental rights: He also held that denial of social welfare measures was violation of fundamental rights of citizens.

Regulatory mechanism: There is no institutional responsibility of the UIDAI to protect the data of citizens, he said, adding that there was absence of a regulatory mechanism to provide robust data protection.

Violative of Article 14: However, he said it was now impossible to live in India without Aadhaar but it was violative of Article 14. If Aadhaar is seeded with every database, then there is chance of infringement of right to privacy, he said.

Justice Chandrachud said while Parliament possesses the right to make a law, the absence of protection leads to violation of various rights.

Justice Chandrachud's dissenting opinion doesn’t mean much in this case at present. But there have been cases where a majority judgement has been overturned some years later and dissenting opinion has been upheld. A dissenting judgment also leaves open the possibility of being referred to a larger bench at a later stage.