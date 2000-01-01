5 sectors that impact rural economy

There was wide disparity in brand awareness and decision making criteria with regard to pesticide purchases among farmers in various states, Rural Safari has revealed. While brand awareness was as high as 80 per cent in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the awareness was as low as 10 per cent in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and c.50-60 per cent in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

While there were good farmer engagement initiatives taken up by many companies in the organised space such as Coromandel, Rallis and Dhanuka, it is yet to make an impact in many remote villages, where farmers entirely rely on dealers recommendations for making their purchase. There is huge potential lying ahead in the sector driven by rising number of farmers realising the need for using quality agri-inputs. With rising farm incomes and increased regional penetration by organised players, the Indian agrochemical sector is capable of growing at 8-10 per cent annually.

Pesticide sales

While 1QFY18 was impacted by the late onset of the monsoon, especially in southern states and destocking on the back of GST, the pick-up of the monsoon in mid-2Q could benefit agrochemicals players to some extent. Further the quarter is also expected to witness some re-stocking by dealers following GST, which could act as a tailwind in making up for some of the losses caused in 1Q18.

While monsoon 2017 kicked off on time in western and northern regions, it was followed by 1-1.5 months of dry spells during July-August that impacted sowing and yields in most parts of India. The survey revealed various instances of high pest infestation (especially in Maharashtra and Haryana) driven by these dry spells. This significantly benefitted companies like PI Industries, UPL, Nagarjuna Agrochemicals and Bayer Cropscience which could report c.8-10 per cent growth in pesticides for the quarter.

Expect Kharif agrochemical sales to end flat to marginally positive YoY: Overall, 1HFY18 is expected to be flat to marginally positive, with 2Q making up for the negative revenue growth of 1Q. While the outlook for Rabi currently appears mixed with reservoir levels still lower than that of last year, healthy monsoon towards the end of the season has helped boost farmer sentiments. For the full-year FY18, mid-to-high single-digit YoY revenue growth is expected for key domestic agrochemical companies.

Key companies

To mitigate monsoon-related uncertainty specific to India-focussed companies, companies that are based in India but have a global presence are preferred. UPL remains the top pick in the segment on the back of the company’s integrated business model and well-diversified presence across the globe.

Another company to focus on is PI Industries, with an order book of $1bn in the contract synthesis and manufacturing (CSM) business as well as a strong brand presence in India.

DBT in fertilisers

As per recent statements given out by the fertiliser ministry, DBT has been introduced in October, in seven states including Delhi, and the government plans to launch the programme in another 12 states including Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. The government targets to cover the entire country by January 2018.

There are still many operational challenges and a lot of work yet to be done in terms of digitisation of land holding records and increasing penetration of soil health cards, which are pre-requisites of the successful implementation of the scheme. Accordingly, the scheme needs to be implemented in a calibrated manner as the infrastructure across the country is yet to be completely ready for the adoption.

AUTOMOBILES - Geared up for double-digit sales pick up

The latest Rural Safari across rural hinterlands brought to light healthy farm output in most parts of country barring a few southern states. This, with stable realisations, is likely to convert into better net farm income. As expected, tractor sales witnessed healthy double digit growth. Both two-wheelers and passenger vehicles saw healthy growth led by improving rural sentiment and festive cheer.

Hero Motocorp and Bajaj Auto witnessed robust retail demand during the festive season. In passenger vehicles, Maruti Suzuki saw strong double digit growth above the company average from rural areas. Tractors continue to grow at a robust pace largely led by agricultural demand even while a few key states such as Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have bans on sand mining.

Double digit growth

As farm mechanisation increasingly picks pace, tractor volumes are expected to grow at a healthy clip over the medium-to-long term. Similarly, given the structural drivers – like greater aspirations, growing income, better infrastructure, and lower penetration – in place, strong growth opportunities are seen for both passenger vehicles and two-wheeler players over the medium-to-long term.

In FY18, double-digit growth is likely in two-wheelers on the back of two successive healthy crops and robust urban demand. About 10-12 per cent YoY growth is likely in two wheelers in this year.

In passenger vehicles, new launches/refreshes would keep the excitement up amongst buyers and a healthy build-up of rural demand complementing the already strong urban demand leading to 11- 12 per cent YoY growth.

Two-wheeler sales

In most rural/semi-urban areas, two-wheeler sales were robust. The entry/commuter segment saw strong growth. Most dealers in the Northern rural India sounded positive on demand outlook led by improving rural sentiments.

Bajaj Auto recorded 25 per cent YoY retail growth during the festive season – from Navratri until Diwali. Hero Motocorp sold ~300k (40-50 per cent of a month’s wholesales) two-wheelers on one day, ‘Dhanteras’, indicating strong retail demand. In South India, post August, rainfall returned to normalcy and broad based growth is likely across the country.

While entry level motorcycles such as Hero Motocorp’s HF deluxe saw 34 per cent YoY (YTD FY18), there is an increasing trend to buy higher displacement motorcycles.

While penetration of scooters in rural areas continues to remain below national averages of 32 per cent, as infrastructure improves in these areas scooter penetration would continue to deepen.

Passenger car sales

Passenger car sales to increase as infrastructure improves. Rural road infrastructure has been improving over the last 3-5 years. Central schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana have provided an impetus to construction of rural roads. Such focus of the central and state governments on improving rural infrastructure augurs well for increasing penetration of compact cars.

Discussions with dealers suggest this shift towards cars such as ‘Celerio’ and ‘Dzire’ is aided by increasing rural incomes. Furthermore, the lower entry price of compact cars is attractive for first-time buyers as opposed to higher-priced entry level UVs.

Maruti Suzuki’s rural sales – 33 per cent of volumes – grew 19 per cent YoY YTD FY18 compared with 16.5 per cent overall growth.

Tractor demand

Tractor demand remains healthy On the back of normal monsoons and healthy crop sowing, tractor demand continues to remain robust in FY18 following a strong 18 per cent growth in FY17. YTD FY18, domestic tractor sales recorded 21 per cent YoY growth largely led by agri-demand. The increasing usage of farm implements also warrants usage of higher HP tractors since more engine power is required to pull the implements. Hence, in states such as Punjab where farm mechanisation is very high, demand for higher HP (50 HP and above) tractors is greater than lower HP tractors. Long-term tractor demand remains intact at 6-7 per cent.

Industry leader M&M leads the domestic tractor sales with a formidable c.43-44 per cent market share currently that has increased from c.40 per cent at the beginning for FY17. Going forward, M&M is likely to outpace industry growth and maintain their leadership position.

Unorganised to organised shift

e-Rickshaws have become highly visible across the mid and smaller towns across north and east India and even in some areas in the western belt. It is clearly one area of growth. The eRickshaws market is highly unorganised and estimated to be of 120K units/per year, c.20 per cent of the traditional 3-wheeler market. The major auto players – Atul Auto, Mahindra and Lohiya Auto – would be the major branded players along with Bajaj Auto and Kinetic. In terms of geographic segmentation, majority of the sales happen in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Orissa.



CEMENT - Wage growth & monsoon to boost demand

Rural housing accounts for a significant, c.40 per cent of the overall cement demand. There is increased focus on rural housing – one crore houses to be built in three years – and rural infrastructure, like roads and irrigation. A housing shortfall c.29 million units translates into a potential demand of 260 million tonnes, and a focus on the ‘pucca’ houses (~66 per cent of the rural), translates to total demand potential of 290 million tonnes).

Recent trends in the sector

Cement production declined by c.3 per cent YoY YTD FY18 (April-August 2017), as against a growth of c.4 per cent in the same period of FY17. The decline was triggered by demonetisation followed by GST implementation causing disruptions in the supply chain. Cement prices declined in 2QFY18 sequentially after a sharp surge in 1QFY18. However, average prices for the quarter were flat YoY. Going forward, cement prices will be contingent on the cement demand recovery in 2HFY18.

Factors indicating potential revival

Increase in discretionary spending: Growth in the farm incomes aided by loan waiver schemes in some states, positive effects of 7th central pay commission and favourable monsoons will help the discretionary spending like Housing.

Focus on rural housing: Rural housing is one of the major initiatives under PMAY (total allocation of Rs 23,000 crore under PMAY rural). Additionally, CLSS schemes are expected to give a fillip to the housing demand. These initiatives from the government are likely to have a positive impact on the cement demand.

Focus on rural infrastructure: The government, in its budget for FY18, allocated Rs 19,000 crore for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. Additionally, concretisation of the roads is expected to give a boost to the cement demand as well. Other rural infrastructure initiatives like irrigation, and hydro power projects will boost the cement demand going forward.

Pent-up demand: Cement demand from rural segment was impacted on account of slowdown in the rural economy for last two years. This coupled with the demand decline on account of demonetisation/GST implementation is expected to drive the pent-up demand leading to growth in the volumes for cement. Structural drivers remain intact: Rural and urban housing: There is a shortfall of ~29 million houses in India. Housing schemes such as ‘Housing for all by 2022’ will help drive the demand in this segment. Government foresees construction of one crore and two crore houses under rural and urban housing schemes respectively. A demand potential of 125MT is expected from rural housing. Additionally, toilet building initiatives under Swacch Bharat is also expected to drive cement demand.

Focus on the 'pucca' houses: Major proportion of houses in the rural areas are either kutcha or semi-pucca. Conversion of these to pucca houses will also drive the cement demand.

Expected uptick in rural wages: Better monsoon is expected to have a positive impact on the rural wage growth. This, aided by loan waivers in some states, implementation of 7th central pay commission and government schemes devised for the agro economy are also expected to positively impact the rural wage growth.





CONSUMER - Cautious spending mutes demand

The survey has provided some sense on the reasons for demand recovery being more gradual in rural areas as there has been a mix of positive and negative factors that have led to some cautiousness in rural spending. The conclusions in previous rural trips have been largely dependent on the monsoon factor, given its ability to swing rural incomes, but, as in the recent trip, some negative factors emerged that could keep rural spending under check despite a near-normal monsoon.

Uneven distribution of rainfall, with some areas facing drought, lower crop output, GST-related disruption and a subdued growth in non farm income have – to some extent – offset the positive effects of a near-normal monsoon, farm-loan waivers and better crop realisations. These reasons have probably driven most consumer staples companies to moderate their expectations on rural recovery, now expected to be more gradual. However, discretionary demand could receive some fillip from a sharp increase in retail credit penetration. Hence, companies in the discretionary space like paints, jewellery and apparel are expected to be in a better position to leverage rural recovery relative to staples.

Rural spending recovery

This is expected to be more gradual on account of moderate growth in rural income, despite a near-normal monsoon. While a near-normal monsoon should have aided in driving higher rural incomes, a mixture of negative factors such as uneven distribution of rainfall, with some areas facing drought, lower crop output, GST-related disruption and subdued growth in non-farm income are expected to constrict growth in rural incomes in the near term expected to be in high-single digits.

Staples demand

Staples demand is likely to return to pre-GST levels, but the pace of recovery could be more subdued than expectations. Staples companies recorded near-flat to declining volumes in 1QFY18 as inventory clearance within the supply chain before GST implementation impacted primary demand. While market research agencies signalled a strong revival in retail off-takes, the experience of staples’ companies led them to conclude that recovery in rural demand is more gradual than that being suggested by market research companies.

Overall, while growth is expected to revert to pre-GST levels, it may not reach the levels seen in better times such as FY11-FY12, especially given the more subdued growth in rural incomes.

Discretionary consumption

In recent times, there has been a sharp increase in the penetration of retail credit for consumer durables in rural areas. Given that rural incomes are improving, a major part of the surplus would be directed towards purchases of more discretionary items such as apparels and jewellery; it would also be spent on renovation of houses like painting and home improvement. This demand would also be aided by higher credit availability, which would help enhance purchasing power. Some utility items such as bikes/scooters, tractors and warehouses could also see healthy demand.

Apparel demand

Demand for value-conscious fashion apparel has seen a healthy recovery over the past 9-12 months owing to a better monsoon and a small shift from the unorganised segment. With improved rural incomes and the high likelihood of apparel purchases during weddings, growth trajectory for value-conscious fashion is expected to sustain. V-Mart has a higher presence in agrarian states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and could remain a beneficiary of this trend. V-Mart also sells products at low prices, which makes it affordable for rural consumers.

Patanjali products

As per the survey, availability of Patanjali products in rural areas remains limited. While stores in some areas prominently displayed Patanjali advertisements, other stores did not even stock Patanjali products on account of low demand. Ayurvedic/natural products’ attractiveness remains lower among farmers due to lower price competitiveness –synthetic products such as lifebuoy soaps are available at lower prices – and lower fascination with natural products. Patanjali also continues to face competition from other ayurvedic brands such as Kesh King and Himalaya.

NBFCs - Growth outlook improving, asset quality stress stabilising

The rural survey team visited Mahindra Finance, Magma Finance, Repco Finance, Satin Creditcare and other financier’s branches. The interactions at branches and with dealers and customers indicate rural sentiments improvement has been limited despite good monsoons due to lower crop yields in some parts of North India, floods in Bihar and weak property prices and weak business sentiments due to GST related issues.

However, the first few days of the festive season has seen good growth traction. Collections efficiency for NBFC such as MMFS witnessed slight improvement YoY and stood at 95-96 per cent while for Microfinance players such as Satin, improved from 50-60 per cent during demonetisation to more than 90 per cent in 2QFY17. After the announcement of loan waivers, some of the banks such as Axis Bank have reduced its rural disbursements by almost half while some of the NBFCs like Magma has become cautious in tractor lending.

Further, many of the NBFCs including Magma, Repco and Satin have tightened their credit appraisal process post demonetisation. The government’s renewed focus on the rural economy, infrastructure, affordable housing and significant increase in allocation of funds towards rural sector in the Union Budget of 2017, shall definitely help create the demand which in turn will revive the economic growth. In the short term, growth trends are set to improve, however credit costs for NBFCs could remain elevated as some players are yet to migrate to 90DPD.

Collection trends improving for NBFCs

In interactions with various financial institutions including Mahindra Finance, Magma Finance, Repco Finance, Satin, Equitas and most of the financiers have witnessed slight improvement in collection efficiency in July-September. While events such as GST, floods in Bihar, Dera event in Haryana/Punjab impacted the business for few days, it has now returned to normalcy. Despite good monsoons in most parts of India, farm cash flows has been impacted due to lower crop yields (due to unseasonal rains) in some parts of North India, floods in Bihar.

Takeaways from MMFS' management about its performance

Management expects over 15 per cent growth in FY18 driven by good monsoons, increased government spending in states due for elections next year – Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh; an increase in direct marketing initiatives, which now accounts for 20-25 per cent business sourcing; acceleration of growth in the pre-owned vehicle segment and an increase in penetration – management expects to enter another 0.1 mn villages (from 0.33 mn as of FY17) over the next three years. Additionally, management expects the upcoming festival to have a positive impact on growth and farm waivers are expected to boost consumption. The migration from a geography-centric collection mechanism to bucket specific collections has clearly helped the company, leading to a 5-6 per cent improvement in collections efficiency YoY. This, coupled with lower incremental slippages, an improvement in customer sentiments due to a good monsoon and a reduction in disposable losses due to lower repossessions would lead to stable or lower GNPL despite migrating to 90DPD. Therefore, with higher growth and improvement in collection efficiency, management expects RoA to improve to 2 per cent by FY18 (versus 1.1 per cent in FY17) on a like-to-like basis (120DPD).

Expect govt. spending to pick up

Multiple measures were announced in the Union Budget to improve credit uptake in rural areas, to improve insurance coverage as well as increased allocation to MGNREGA (rural employment guarantee scheme). The government has also stepped up spending on infrastructure-related projects sharply by increasing allocation to roads and rural infrastructure. Going forward, government spending in rural India coupled with pick up in infra activities should improve the non-agri. income for farmers. Additionally, there would be positive impact of the 7th Pay Commission, which is likely to improve customer cash flows. The current scenario is reminiscent of FY11, when rural India bounced back from a drought year, thanks to 2 per cent above-normal monsoons and the government's rural stimuli. In that year, agri GDP rose 8 per cent, while, tractors grew 20 per cent YoY and two-wheelers 19 per cent YoY. Furthermore, rural financiers such as MMFS witnessed 47 per cent AUM growth, while its GNPL declined to 4.2 per cent in FY11 (versus 7 per cent in FY10).

Source: J M Financial