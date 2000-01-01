The ‘Recovery’ ball starts rolling

Regarding earnings of FY19, the overall picture is looking brighter, even as macros have deteriorated amid a volatile global trade environment. The confidence on earnings recovery is higher now than at any time in the recent past. The story continues to be a case of improving micros and challenging macros: crude oil price inflation, currency, rising bond yields.

From an earnings viewpoint, FY19 will be characterised by: bottoming out of asset quality pressures for PSU banks and private corporate lenders, and normalisation of provisioning costs toward the latter half of FY19; and strengthening consumption trends in an election year, with forecast of a normal monsoon and multi-year-high MSP hikes announced by the government, besides consumption, both rural and urban, will be an engine of growth this year; earnings rebound from hitherto laggard sectors like information technology and healthcare; and, continued lacklustre trend in broader private capex as yet, even though some segments of industrial capex have shown a pick-up, like steel, cement, refining.

Overall, FY19 is expected to

herald the earnings recovery for India, although the market will remain

distracted by several global and

local macro events such as the ongoing global trade war, US Fed rate increase cycle, potential moderation in domestic equity flows, and political developments around CY19 general elections.

The consumption recovery story continues gaining ground, with discretionary sectors like autos, retail and particularly staples (FMCG) expected to post a solid performance, aided by a low base and a healthy underlying demand scenario. PSU lenders and corporate private lenders will continue dragging the performance, even as retail-oriented private banks post another quarter of solid growth.

Three key trends to watch out for

In FY19, one can’t help but notice the change in the narrative around macros. After being very strong and stable, the macros seem to have developed some cracks.

GDP to grow sub-7% in FY19: Although real GDP growth is expected to stay strong in 1QFY19, there is likely to be weak private consumption, along with limited support from fiscal spending, to keep real GDP growth at sub-7 per cent for the second consecutive year in FY19. A favourable base – due to one-off event demonetisation – has contributed to higher growth in 1HCY18. However, with the base normalising July onward, real GDP growth is likely to ease toward 6.5 per cent in 2HFY19, implying 6.9 per cent growth for full-year FY19.

Global risks and political uncertainty to keep rupee under pressure: One of the key highlights of 2018 has been the surge in crude oil prices, which rose from less than $50/bbl in July 2017 to $ D60/bbl in November 2017 and further to about $ 75-80/bbl now. The unusual combination of higher crude oil and a stronger US Dollar has led to significant depreciation of almost all emerging market (EM) currencies in the first six months of 2018. The rupee has been no exception and weakened ~7 per cent in 2018. With crude oil prices rising ~60 per cent YoY in June 2018, India’s merchandise trade deficit has worsened.

Expect another rate hike in August 2018: Assuming full pass-through of MSP hikes to market prices, there is an upside risk of about 60bp to headline CPI inflation, implying inflation of 4.9 per cent in March 2019. Nevertheless, the base case – average of no impact and full-pass through – indicates that year-end inflation could be ~4.6 per cent.

Overall, with higher growth in MSPs, and the peaking of headline and core inflation at 5.4 per cent respectively, in June 2018, it is believed that RBI will hike policy rates again by 25bp on August 1, 2018. Further hikes in the future will depend on the inflation trajectory, possible fiscal slippages and the global environment. As of now, it is believed, RBI will pause after August 2018.

Consumption recovery gaining strength: The after-effects of GST and demonetisation are behind. The third consecutive year of normal monsoon and six-year-high MSP hikes announced by the government add to the overall cheer on the consumption front. Consumption recovery is expected to continue and strengthen further, given the background of multiple elections ahead. The government is likely to remain supportive of consumption demand. Increased government infrastructure spending also augurs well for consumption. The buoyancy in rural consumption is also reflected in the sequential pick-up in PAT growth for some of the consumption-oriented sectors with a rural bias.

The earnings blow has been particularly severe for healthcare, where there have been incessant earnings downgrades over the last eight quarters. Channel consolidation in mainstay US markets exerted pressure on pricing, impacting operating leverage for most of the Indian pharmaceutical companies.

A somewhat similar trend, though of lesser magnitude, was observed in the information technology sector. After growing at a solid 27 per cent, 32 per cent and 16 per cent in FY13, FY14 and FY15, respectively, the MOSL IT Universe profits have decelerated significantly and posted 2 per cent, 8 per cent and 5 per cent growth in FY16, FY17 and FY18, respectively. However, over the past two quarters, there has been bottoming out of growth trajectory, coupled with an improvement in management commentaries for IT companies. This cyclical uplift, along with currency depreciation, is expected to result in double-digit profit growth for our IT universe after eight quarters. This is expected to sustain in rest of the FY19. Therefore, the laggards of FY17 and FY18 are making a healthy comeback, albeit aided by a low base of the last few years.

Model portfolio

The approach to facilitating a model portfolio construction remains unchanged. The market context remains the same – volatility has increased due to a variety of global and local concerns pertaining to macros, trade war, and monetary policy changes, among others. Meanwhile the mid-caps have seen good correction and their premium v/s large-caps has moderated. The model portfolio reflects Motilal Oswal bias for earnings visibility, that is growth recovery, a consumption recovery in CY18 – especially rural – and overarching preference for private financials. Overall, there is a preference for private financials, consumer discretionary (auto, speciality retail and media), FMCG, IT and select quality Mid-caps. Incrementally there is preference for pharma, given the improvement in news flow and bottoming out of pricing pressure in the US. Motilal Oswal continues to be underweight in metals and cement. It also continues to have zero exposure to telecom, given the lack of earnings visibility and persistent competitive headwinds. Correction in mid-caps has led to the addition of a few names in the mid-cap portfolio.

BFSI: Given the sharp outperformance of Bajaj Finance, it has been replaced with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. At 5.7x FY20 BVPS, Bajaj Finance leaves little room for error. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (IPRU) is amongst the market leader in the private sector life insurance space, with a market share in retail weighted premium of ~12 per cent in FY18 (~6 per cent in FY12). IPRU has reported a strong improvement in operating metrics (persistency, cost, margins). This, coupled with a change in the product mix in favour of protection business, has enabled healthy margin expansion. Margins are expected to improve further to 18.2 per cent by FY20, boosting average operating RoEV to ~20 per cent over FY18-20.

Source: Motilal Oswal