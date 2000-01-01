‘Rani lao’ call changes to ‘Rani hatao’

If pre-poll surveys are taken into account then Rajasthan appears to be the weakest link for the BJP which had swept the state five years ago, much like other Hindi heartland bastions of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The opinion polls predict cliffhangers in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh but Rajasthan is given to the Congress without any riders by pre-poll surveys. Unless there is a twist in the tale, chief minister Vasundhara Raje, the erstwhile royal, is facing a litmus test. If “Rani Lao” (Bring the queen) was the popular poll slogan five years ago, cries of “Rani Hatao” (Remove the queen) is the new call in Rajasthan.

She had stormed to power winning 163 out of 200 assembly seats in 2013. The Congress could barely manage 21. The BJP repeated the feat in 2014 Lok Sabha polls winning all the 25 parliamentary seats.

Voter base

But the first significant shift in the party’s voter base was witnessed in February this year when by-polls were held in the Alwar and Ajmer Lok Sabha seats and the Mandalgarh assembly seat. The BJP not only lost all the three seats but its vote share also shrank alarmingly compared to earlier results. In the Alwar Lok Sabha seat, the drop was around 20 per cent from 61 per cent in 2014 to 40 per cent in 2018. The other two seats also gave similar results.

Needless to say, the victory in the bypolls rejuvenated the state unit of the Congress which was still reeling under the impact of massive drubbing it had received at the hands of the BJP in the last few years.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot had lost the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Ajmer by 1.72 lakh votes. But four years leader, the Congress candidate Raghu Sharma won the seat by 80,000 votes.

The BJP was so rattled by the results that there were talks about shifting Vasundhara Raje to the centre and nominating a new chief minister. But the party nipped the revolt in the bud and decided to back Vasundhara whose style of working has annoyed many of her party colleagues. She was accused of playing caste politics which was encashed by the Congress.

Caste politics

Apart from the opinion polls, Rajasthan’s electoral history is placed against the BJP. The state has mostly voted Congress and the BJP alternatively and does not believe in giving two terms to the same party. The Congress party is hoping that the momentum generated by the by-polls will spread all over the state. The BJP has already faced a rebellion with party MLA and former Rajasthan heavyweight Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh quitting the party. Caste politics in Rajasthan is such that Rajputs, Gujjars, Jats and Meenas heavily influence the outcome of polls. All these groups hold a grudge against the BJP for some reason or the other. To top it all, the Brahmins are annoyed with the party as well. Former BJP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari predicts a rout for the BJP saying the party has betrayed the upper caste.

When everything else fails, the BJP looks up to its trump card – Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party hopes that the Modi card will tilt the balance in the BJP’s favour at the last minute. The elections is taking place in Rajasthan in the last leg on December 7 and there is enough time for the BJP to concentrate on its weakest wicket.