‘Make in India’in defence sector

The ambitious ‘Make in India’ programme of the Modi government was expected to energise the lethargic defence industry, but even around four years after the initiative was rolled out, the armed forces continue to grapple with the shortage of critical equipment.

The latest setback is the cancellation of the Rs 32,000 crore plan to make 12 advanced minesweepers for the navy with the help of South Korea.

Delays likely

The acquisition process for the minesweepers to guard the country’s long coastline started some time in 2005. The logjam was finally broken when Manohar Parrikar was the defence minister. But, the contract with South Korea’s Kangnam Corporation to build these vessels at the Goa shipyard fell through. The whole acquisition process will now start afresh leading to another round of delays.

The minesweepers add to the long list of equipment that has remained in the pipeline despite the loud talk about streamlining the defence manufacturing process and shake it out of the slumber.

The Modi government will be entering the final leg of its tenure, which comes to an end in May 2019. Now that more than three years have passed since the BJP stormed to power in 2014, the routine excuse of blaming the previous UPA regime for all the ills does not hold ground anymore. The government will be judged for its own performance rather than the wrongdoings of the earlier regimes. The cushion of passing the buck is finally removed and what emerges is the fact that nothing much seems to have moved at least on the front of national security and arming the armed forces with modern equipment and materials to remain fighting fit in a challenging scenario of today.

The government hailed the launch of first of the six French Scorpene submarines – INS Kalvari – last month as an example of the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Not only has the submarine been delivered five years behind schedule, the absence of torpedoes takes away its biting capability. The reason being the black-listing of Finmeccanica that makes Black Shark torpedoes meant to be fitted in the ‘Kalvari’. The Italian defence conglomerate faces charges of corruption in the AgustaWestland deal for the Indian Air Force.

It is not about the navy alone. All the three services are plagued by acquisition troubles. There is a need to assess where the three forces stand today compared to four years ago in terms of their preparedness. The army, for several years now, has been trying to change the primary weapon of its infantry soldier. The air force lacks fighter jets and the navy is struggling to have helicopters and submarines.

Not a single big ticket ‘Make in India’ project has taken off in more than three years. The much-publicised strategic partnership model of allowing private industry to take part in mega defence projects also failed to gather steam despite the efforts to make it the centre-piece of defence production. The strategic model project got the approval of the cabinet in May 2017 and till today it has not taken off as the government would have liked it to.

Strategic partnership

The strategic parternship plan allows domestic companies to collaborate with foreign vendors to manufacture fighter jets, helicopters, armoured vehicles and submarines in India.

The plans to set up the defence industrial complex in India remains a work in progress. Finance minister Arun Jaitley will be presenting the last full-fledged budget of the Modi government next month and a big question mark remains on the defence spending.

The big-ticket manufacturing projects take years to get going and here even the start has not been made. The government has been on a project clearance spree in the last three years but most of them could not reach execution point.

Among the major acquisitions approved by the Modi government includes the purchase of 36 French Rafale fighter jets and ordering 22 Apache attack helicopters and 15 Chinook heavy lift helicopters. While the French Rafale deal has been hit by political controversy with the opposition pointing fingers at the high cost of the aircraft, the helicopter contracts were almost finalised by the previous regime.

The allegations of corruption in many of the contracts signed during the UPA regime has further slowed down the decision-making process. For example, the government could not make a follow on order for buying more Pilatus PC7 basic trainers for the air force amidst allegations of wrongdoings.

The much-anticipated plunge by the private industry in the defence sector has not happened as it was expected. The high capital business driven by technology is still domain of the few established players. The story is going to remain the same unless the script is changed drastically.