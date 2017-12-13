‘Gujarat poll results will impact budget’

As Finance Minister Arun Jaitley rises to present his last Budget on February 1, all eyes would be glued to who he will shower his goodies on and what he will take away. In an interview with Anjana Das of Financial Chronicle, Professor N.R. Bhanumurthy of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy says the much-awaited corporate tax reduction may not be an item on FM’s list of things-to-do.

Which are the sectors the finance minister might focus on in the next Budget?

Given that this government has come to power on the promise of generating 10 million jobs every year and has not achieved anything close this, the focus of the Budget would be in enhancing jobs. For this, the finance minister could focus heavily on MSME sectors as well as on generating rural non-farm jobs. As construction is one activity that could generate a large number of jobs through its linkage with other sectors, some incentives may be given for this sector.

What will be the finance minister’s focus areas in view of the economic slowdown?

Agriculture, rural housing, manufacturing and construction could be the focus areas in the Budget.

In your opinion will it be a growth Budget or a populist one?

One would not be surprised if the Budget goes for populism. However, this would depend on the outcome of the Gujarat elections. In any case, the focus could be more on infrastructure (as Bharatmala project has already been declared), agriculture as well as on rural development programmes.

Is he going to lower personal income tax and corporate tax?

I am not sure what the finance minister would reduce. However, as the US has recently reduced corporate tax to make it more competitive, there is a need to reduce the corporate tax at least (in India). The finance minister had already said in his first Budget that it would be brought down to 25 per cent.

How is he expected to cut expenditure and deal with fiscal deficit?

With the uncertainty surrounding GST revenues, glide path to 3% fiscal deficit could be difficult, even if he wishes so. As the government is focussed more on reducing leakage through improving public service delivery, this itself should help save substantially. However, increasing oil prices might be troublesome.

What steps are required for export push?

I am not sure if the Budget could be a place for providing export push. Actually sectoral incentives should be followed rather than blanket exports policy. Some of them are already highlighted in the mid-term review of the Foreign Trade Policy.

What new areas could he look at for taxation?

Containing generation of black money is an ongoing process. Scaling-up of JAM (Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-mobile) connectivity as well as broadening the direct and indirect tax bases should be the main focus if FM wants to increase the revenue/GDP ratio

What can banks look forward to from the Budget?

The Budget could only highlight the policy measures, which it has already taken such as re-capitalisation, IBC and FRDI. Apart from that, the finance minister may also clear his views on mergers as well as privatisation of some of the PSUs.

The Writer is a Professor, National Institute of public finance and policy