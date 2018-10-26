‘Gang’ causing problems in CBI: Swamy

Taking a stand on the running controversy in the CBI, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Thursday said CBI director Alok Verma was an “upright officer” who was doing a “good job” to check corruption and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider action taken against him. He said he had full faith in the Prime Minister but said that those around him were trying to “harm the interests” of Modi and the BJP. His selection of officials was not correct, he noted.

Swamy, who was in Gujarat to attend a university function, warned that the BJP could lose the next Lok Sabha polls unless the government took action against corrupt officials. The developments in the CBI were causing great embarrassment to the party and government. He blamed four top government functionaries for the mess in the CBI – PMO officials PK Mishra and Bhaskar Kulbe, finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia and CBI special director Rakesh Asthana.

Talking to media persons, Swami said, “There is a gang of these four people in centre that wishes to save P Chidambaram on the behest of one minister in central government.

They are doing nothing in the interest of PM Narendra Modi-led government or people of India. Amidst this situation we as party members feel embarrassment while talking to people. How shall we able to campaign for our party in the next polls. If the same situation prevails for more time, corrupt people in government are sent behind the bars and black money does not return to India, BJP may lose in next polls.”

“Nirav Modi ran away, Mehul Choksi ran away and in the case of (Vijay) Mallya, the lookout notice was lowered for him to go. These things are affecting the BJP’s fight against corruption when it had promised that it will bring back black money stashed abroad,” he said.

Swamy also said he would withdraw himself from the corruption cases he had filed against senior Congress leaders if the Enforcement Directorate (ED) official Rajeshwar Singh was removed from the ongoing probe against former finance minister P Chidambaram. He alleged there were many “well-wishers” of Chidambaram in the BJP who were trying to save him.

“In today’s situation, ED officer Rajeshwar, if he is removed, then I will come to the conclusion that a conspiracy is going on to save Chidambaram. There are many well-wishers of Chidambaram in our party who are trying to save him.”

“I would also say that PM should reverse the order of removal of Alok Verma since he is an honest officer. This gang is attempting to remove some more honest officials from the post so that they could work on their own whims, but by this way they are trying to clip the wings of PM Narendra Modi,” he said.