A ‘compromise’ to test the waters

FDI in single brand retail in automatic mode is not a new issue. Earlier this month the Modi government, as part of its reforms package to be showcased at the global investor summit Davos in Switzerland, anno­un­ced changes in the policy that will make things easier for overseas investors by allowing them 100 per cent holding under the automatic route.

Experts believe the changes in FDI policy for single brand retail, though in the making for some time, is still a major decision that would be lapped up by investors. However, trade body Confed­er­ation of All India Traders (CAIT) str­ongly opposed the decision. “100 per cent FDI in single brand retail through the automatic route will facilitate easy entry of MNCs in the retail trade and also violate the poll promise of the BJP,” its chief Pravin Khandelwal said.

FDI in single brand retail

Earlier, foreign players could own up to 49 per cent in a local single-brand retail chain but had to approach the department of industrial policy and promotion (DIPP) for approval to acquire the rem­aining 51 per cent. Now they can fully own their Indian operations without applying for permission from the government. But the new concessions apply only to single-brand retail chains. FDI in multi-brand retail trading in India is still capped at 51 per cent. Very soon demand will come from that quarter to make it 100 per cent and put it in automatic route.

A single-brand retail chain is expected to sell all its products under only one label across its stores. Think Levi’s, Starbucks or Ikea, Burger King, Marks & Spencer, Zara. A multi-brand retail store is like your typical Big Bazaar whi­ch sweeps many brands under one roof.

There was another big decision attached to the single brand FDI in automatic mode decision which was eased by the government. These were the sourcing norms for the retailers. Rules have been relaxed for a period of five years, a decision that may benefit Apple which has been in discussion with the government over 30 per cent domestic sourcing rule.

Under the relaxed norms, a foreign retailer will be able to get credit from incremental increase in sourcing for its global operations from India towards the mandatory 30 per cent local sourcing requirement for its business in the country.

“What the government has said is that single brand retailers, who are also sourcing from India for their global markets for the incremental increase in their global sourcing, will be given credit for five years,” DIPP secretary Ra­mesh Abhishek said.

The liberalisation of norms was a progressive move in the direction of improving the ‘ease of doing business’ in India. “Allowing incremental sourcing undertaken by overseas group companies to be counted towards the 30 per cent sourcing commitment for the initial five years will provide single-brand retail trading companies the flexibility and time to align their retail and sourcing business. Large global retailers would be seriously considering entering India or accelerating their entry plans because of the new sourcing rule,” said Goldie Dhama, partner at PwC India.

As per the new rule, a single brand retail entity is allowed to set off its incremental sourcing of goods from India for global operations during the initial five years, beginning April 1 of the year of the opening of first store against the mandatory sourcing requirement of 30 per cent of purchases from India. After completion of this five-year period, the single brand retail entity will be required to meet 30 per cent sourcing norms directly towards its India’s operation on an annual basis.

There are a few strings attached, though. If an MNC operates a single-brand retail chain, the product must also be sold under the same brand name globally.

While foreign investors get access to selling to a 1.3 billion population, retail trade in India is dominated by 24x7 outlets. Those opposed to FDI worry that opening the door to them will draw consumers away from these tiny outlets to giant departmental stores, and squeeze their suppliers too.

“The approval through automatic route with respect to single brand retail trading will quicken the FDI clearance process as no prior government approval would be required. We expect that FDI in single brand retail trading sector will now gain further momentum due to the process not being subject to regulatory scrutiny and approval process,” said Rabindra Jhunjhunwala, Partner, Khaitan & Co.

Compromise solution

The new proposal of course is a compromise solution which tries to protect such outlets while earning the government brownie points for liberalising FDI. The policy allows the government to test the waters on how MNC presence affects Indian retailers. And given that many of the global single-brand retailers vend only premium or luxury goods for which most of India may not go on a shopping spree, it was also hoped that their India foray won’t impact the mom-and-pop stores much . But that may be changing if the spending patterns of India’s middle class is analysed.

It needs to be noted that MNCs can sell both premium and mass-market products in these single-brand stores. And all retailers essentially compete

for a share of the same consumer’s wallet, spending on premium products or services can come at the cost of splurging on mass market products. One trip to Zara may equal your monthly bill at the BigBazar.

If you are keen on Louis Vuitton bags, Ikea furniture or Cartier watches, H&M apparel, you may soon see more swanky stores exclusively for such brands. Single-brand retailers can offer new experiences too. The move may also help home-grown single brand e-tailers like Urban Ladder source more foreign venture capital to fund their expansion. The bottomline is you have to let go your love for Patanjali swadeshi theme for cheering FDI in single brand retailing through automatic route.

And the decision has been hailed also by leading experts. FDI in single brand retail will speed organised retail growth, said Crisil

The governments recent move to allow 100 per cent FDI in single-brand retail under the automatic route is expected to increase the market share of organised retail in India to 10 per cent by fiscal 2020, the rating agency has stated. It further said the decision will increase the market share by almost 100 basis points from its earlier expected share growth of nine per cent by fiscal 2020, based on healthy revenue growth of 18 per cent of organised brick and mortar (B&M) retailers.

It feels the decision will increase the market share by almost 100 basis points from its earlier expected share growth of nine per cent by fiscal 2020, based on healthy revenue growth of 18 per cent of organised brick and mortar (B&M) retailers. “Better operating environment for single-brand retail would also mean the pace of store additions by organised retailers will be faster than the annual 10-12 per cent Crisil had presaged earlier,” it said .

According to Crisil, the impact of relaxation in rules would be more prono­u­nced in the apparel, luxury goods, ho­me decor, footwear, and electronics segments, which make up around 45 per cent of the country's organised retail revenues.

“This will further open Indian markets. Specialty retail has se­en a boom and is growing. Cons­umers are willing to experiment with newer products and services, even if they are priced more. Hypermarkets and home stores are showing growth,” said Kishore Biyani, chief executive officer, Future Group.

Aasish Kasad of E&Y India said it is another progressive step by the government towards attracting foreign investment and ease of doing business in India. This should generate employment and give the Indian consumers access to several international brands.

“This will provide for more options for consumers thus raising competition. With foreign players coming in, Indian domestic retail sector has to ramp up its game,” said Nithin Cha­ndra, partner, ATKearney.

“The move will not only attract additional foreign capital into the country, but will also provide an impetus to the retail industry growth, at a time when organised and retail is already seeing strong growth over the last 12 months,” said Rajat Wahi, Partner, Deloitte India.