‘Allocations for rural and urban infrastructure could rise’

Budget 2018-19 is a challenge to the government’s economic policy in the sense that it is almost a report card of the past three years performance on several fronts. As in any pre-Budget expectation build-up, there is hope that attention will be on dealing with GST hiccups and reduction in corporate taxes.

ICRA’s principal economist Aditi Nayar told Financial Chronicle that the Budget would target rural and urban infrastructure to kick-start growth and investments. “The upcoming budget may increase the allocations for rural and urban infrastructure, which would help to jumpstart investment activity and economic growth, as well as enhancing social security,” she said.

Nayar feels the government has scope for cutting corporate taxes and it can be done as revenue neutral if some exemptions are also undertaken. “A stepdown in the corporate tax rate may be included along with paring of exemptions, to maintain revenue neutrality,” she said.

She further added that real assessment of any revenue swell after GST introduction would decide if the government could go for spending or tax cuts. An assessment of the revenue buoyancy after GST and the extent to which the recent reforms have widened the tax base, would critically influence the fiscal space for increasing spending or reducing direct tax rates, she said.

Nayar is of the view that procedural constraints being highlighted by some exporters after GST could be addressed ahead of the Union Budget. The government may factor in bank reforms in the Budget of next year, she said.

“The details of the recapitalisation bonds announced by the government are awaited. We don't expect budgetary support towards recapitalisation in FY2019 to exceed the Rs 10,000 crore that was announced under Indradhanush. In addition, interest on the recapitalisation bonds may need to be provided in the Union Budget,” the economist added.

The Writer is a Economist, ICRA