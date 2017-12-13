‘Allocations for rural and urban infrastructure could rise’
By  
Adity nayar
  , Wednesday, 13 December 2017

Budget 2018-19 is a challenge to the government’s economic policy in the sense that it is almost a report card of the past three years performance on several fronts. As in any pre-Budget expectation build-up, there is hope that attention will be on dealing with GST hiccups and reduction in corporate taxes.

ICRA’s principal economist Aditi Nayar told Financial Chronicle that the Budget would target rural and urban infrastructure to kick-start growth and investments. “The upcoming budget may increase the allocations for rural and urban infrastructure, which would help to jumpstart investment activity and economic growth, as well as enhancing social security,” she said.

Nayar feels the government has scope for cutting corporate taxes and it can be done as revenue neutral if some exemptions are also undertaken. “A stepdown in the corporate tax rate may be included along with paring of exemptions, to maintain revenue neutrality,” she said.

She further added that real assessment of any revenue swell after GST introduction would decide if the government could go for spending or tax cuts. An assessment of the revenue buoyancy after GST and the extent to which the recent reforms have widened the tax base, would critically influence the fiscal space for increasing spending or reducing direct tax rates, she said.

Nayar is of the view that procedural constraints being highlighted by some exporters after GST could be addressed ahead of the Union Budget. The government may factor in bank reforms in the Budget of next year, she said.

“The details of the recapitalisation bonds announced by the government are awaited. We don't expect budgetary support towards recapitalisation in FY2019 to exceed the Rs 10,000 crore that was announced under Indradhanush. In addition, interest on the recapitalisation bonds may need to be provided in the Union Budget,” the economist added.
The Writer is a Economist, ICRA 

More From Deep Dive
Volvo unveils all new SUV XC60

The Swedish luxury car maker Volvo Cars introduced the much awaited all new XC60, the mid-size sports utility vehicle, within six months of its global debut.

‘Gujarat poll results will impact budget’

As Finance Minister Arun Jaitley rises to present his last Budget on February 1, all eyes would be glued to who he will shower his goodies on and what he will take away.

Up ahead: Balancing growth and fiscal prudence

Budget 2018-19 can be seen in three different perspectives: it is the final full budget of the present government, the budget will also carry the cascading effect of two major structural reforms of

Nifty enters a corridor of uncertainty

The market ended with modest gains after a range-bound session on the back of positive global cues.