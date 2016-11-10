Shock ban sparks cash chaos

The Narendra Modi government’s move to weed the system of black money, terror funds and fake notes, left commoners gasping as they faced real troubles on the first day after Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denomination bank notes ceased to be legal tender.



While the social media space was abuzz with caustic or hilarious remarks and experiences, rumours and half-truths flew thick and fast on the ground. People struggled to pay for basics goods like food and fuel and fretted about their savings, after the government withdrew Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes from circulation.



Says a resident of Mayur Vihar in Delhi: “When I called up a centre of a leading pathological laboratory to get some tests done, they agreed to send a staff for sample collection from home. It suggested that I must make the payment in cash and that too not in denomination of either Rs 1,000 or Rs 500 note. When I said neither I have the Rs 100 notes nor I can get it since banks and ATMs are closed, he said every one has the same problem today. When I said I could pay through bankcard, he agreed to send a representative to my home for sample collection, only to call up after 15 minutes that it could not be done, as all collection slots were booked. It left me wondering if they were apprehensive about the validity of card payment as well.”



Says another person: “At a Safal fruits and vegetable store in Delhi, where a board stated that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were acceptable, the salesman asked me not to pay in the banned notes. When I insisted pointing to the display board, he said every one is coming with Rs 500 or Rs 1,000 notes and he did not have smaller denomination notes to return the balance amount after purchase.” Mother Dairy issued a press statement saying its Safal stores will accept these currency notes subject to availability of smaller denominations.



In Kolkata, ATMs that witnessed long queues till Tuesday midnight following the demonetisation announcement, wore a deserted look on Wednesday. But petrol pumps in the state were extremely busy with hundreds of vehicles queuing up and car owners wanting to exhaust as many Rs 500 or RS 1000 banknotes as possible, refueling their vehicles.



The payment collection centres of private and state-run power utilities experienced scuffles with consumers wanting to pay their bills and people at the counters refusing to accept the suspended currencies.



On the first day of the demonetisation announcement, if anything was most prevalent it was confusion and uncertainties. The confusion and uncertainties even percolated down to households with domestic helps, cooks, cleaners, security personnel, many of whom do not even have bank accounts or have accounts in their home states far away, coming back to their employers with their last month’s salaries and asking for smaller changes. They understandably do not want to go to banks.



At some spots, some people were seen changing higher denomination currencies with lower ones for a premium. Most small shop owners, sweetmeat shops, restaurants and vegetable vendors stopped accepting the suspended currencies. However, few people hopelessly expected some respite either from courts or their ‘beloved didi’ as Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the move.



In Pune, while refusing to accept Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes as they ceased to be legal tender, some traders were seen offering interesting bargains.



In Chennai, most retailers and hoteliers could be seen refusing to trade in Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. Shops and other commercial establishments bid adieu to the high valued currencies amidst speculation that Rs 100 notes were being sold at a premium and Rs 1000 denomination being undervalued.



However, the wholesale vegetable supplier to Chennai and its neighbourhoods, the Koyambedu market, had no apprehensions accepting the said denomination notes amidst a spike in sales of the greens.



Most of the shops – retail, jewellery, supermarkets and petty shops in the city told their customers that they are not accepting Rs 500 and Rs 1000, prompting many to opt for debit and credit card payments.



