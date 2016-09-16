Rupee's value a billion dollar question

India is probably looking at devaluing the rupee. The government is perhaps looking at the idea as it is sitting in a comfortable position of a surplus current account.According to some estimates, India could report a current account surplus of around $4 billion for the April-June quarter, which would be the first surplus in nine years.As the talk of rupee devaluation trickled in, the forex market witnessed high volatility with the rupee plunging to sub-67 level. The rupee weakened 0.28 per cent to the dollar before recouping losses as the central bank is believed to have stepped in to prevent a sharp fall. The domestic currency finally settled the day at 67.02, its lowest level since August 30, against the greenback.The government sent out mixed messages on the currency. Commerce minister Nirmala Sitharaman first hinted at a devaluation proposal to a news channel for boosting falling exports. She, however, later in the day denied having said anything in this regard. “I had no conversation on devaluation of any currency with any news correspondent. Any quotes/mentions referring to me on this topic baseless,” she tweeted.Economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das said the rupee value is not administered. "The value of rupee is determined by the market and there is no plan to change the policy. The market reports that government wants to devalue rupee is false," he told reporters.Finance secretary Ashok Lavasa told FC, “The story regarding devaluation is completely baseless,”.Reuters reported that the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has confirmed it discussed the rupee's exchange rate and interest rates with the commerce ministry.The news agency quoted a commerce ministry official as saying that the department favoured the demands of exporters and might raise the matter with the finance ministry before taking it to the cabinet. However, a senior finance ministry official said no proposal had been made to devalue the rupee.The stated position of the Reserve Bank of India is that it itervenes in the forex markets only to contain volatility and does not set a target for the rupee.If India goes for currency devaluation, it would be the first since July 1991 when it devalued its currency by nearly 20 per cent in two steps.Rupee devaluation by India is likely to trigger similar moves by other countries, which compete with India in the export market, say analysts. Many policy analysts, however, believe that the rupee at present is overvalued and is bleeding exporters.India’s exports have been in the negative zone during the last 20 months barring July, impacting investment and job creation in key sectors like textiles. Consequently, the pace of job creation in 2015 was the slowest since 2009.The situation is pretty comfortable for the government on the macroeconomic front to take the risk of currency devaluation. Thanks to reduction in the oil import bill, the country has seen dramatic improvement in its current account position. The current account deficit shrunk to just 1.1 per cent of GDP in 2015-16 from 1.8 per cent in the preceding year.“Forecasts given by investment houses' research notes and from analysts that Reuters spoke to showed expectations centering on a surplus of $4 billion, or 0.8 per cent of GDP, in April-June quarter,” the agency had reported a day before.Retail inflation is also showing signs of easing, which could provide room for the Reserve Bank to further cut interest rates.Significantly, taking a dig at China which has often devalued the yuan to deal with global economic turmoil, prime minister Narendra Modi categorically stated in March that India would not join the currency devaluation race to boost trade. If India finally opts for devaluation, it would mean a big climb-down on the part of the government.Exporters feel rupee devaluation will give them a leg-up. However, it alone may not be enough. Ajay Sahai, director general, Fieo, said, “Rupee depreciation will definitely help exports but other problems like high logistical costs also need to be addressed.”While rupee depreciation will boost India’s exports, it could also make imports costlier, potentially feeding into price rise and creating headaches for the Reserve Bank which has been made responsible for meeting the inflation target.“If rupee depreciates, then there will adverse impact on imports,” said Devendra Pant, chief economist, India Rating and Research.Under the monetary policy framework, the government has set inflation target at 4 per cent for the next five years, with a band of 2-6 per cent. If inflation stays above or below this range for any three consecutive quarters, the RBI will have to furnish reasons and set out remedial measures along with a roadmap to bring inflation back within the specified band.