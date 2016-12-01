LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Money

Rupee pares initial losses, still down by 2 paise against USD

By PTI Dec 01 2016 , Mumbai

Tags: Currency
The rupee pared initial losses, but was still quoting lower by 2 paise in late morning trade to 68.40 against the American currency on demand from banks and importers amid higher dollar overseas.

The Indian currency opened lower by 10 paise at 68.48 as against Wednesday's level of 68.38 per dollar at the Inter-bank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market.

It hovered in the range of 68.52 to 68.38 per dollar during the morning deals, before quoting at 68.40 at 1015 hrs.

The dollar index were trading down 0.07 per cent at 101.46 against a basket of six currencies.

Overseas, the US dollar was broadly firm at Asian trade, hitting 9 1/2-month highs against the yen as oil prices surged after OPEC agreed to output cuts - lifting inflation expectations and US bond yields.

The dollar's rebound came as oil prices jumped around 9 per cent yesterday as OPEC members agreed to cut production for the first time since 2008.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex were trading up by 31.04 points or 0.12 per cent at 26,683.85 at 1025 hrs.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY MONEY

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Link the two
    The campaign against black money must transform the face of rural India

    Proceeds of the black money declaration scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), will hopefully be invested in irrigation, housing, toi

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust: 26/11 memories haunt us

Bumped into my old friend Anupam Kher the other day. ...

Ananda Majumdar

The art of prescient politics

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s timely support to the Narendra ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

The good, the bad and the ugly

Most of us allocate a great deal of attention to ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter