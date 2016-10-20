LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Money

Rupee makes a weak start, slips 3 paise against dollar

By PTI Oct 20 2016 , Mumbai

Tags: Currency
The rupee today got off to a bumpy start as it tumbled 3 paise to 66.71 against the US dollar after demand for the American currency from importers went up.

Forex dealers said fresh demand for the US unit and its gains against the euro and other currencies overseas ahead of a closely-watched European Central Bank meeting pulled the rupee down, but a relatively strong opening of the domestic equity market minimised the loss.

Yesterday, the rupee had closed 5 paise higher at 66.68 against the US dollar on sustained selling of the American currency by banks and exporters. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex traded higher by 216.80 points, or 0.77 per cent, at 28,201.17 in early trade today.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY MONEY

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p2-lead-Bidisha170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Logjam continues
    The GST Council must define what's luxury in a developing economy

    Evolving an early consensus between the Centre and states on four-slab goods and services tax (GST) is crucial for rollout of the biggest reform measu

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Ananda Majumdar

Our own conscience-keeper

National discourse runs the risk of becoming noisy and getting ...

Zehra Naqvi

Of absolute truth & relative perception

Is there such a thing as absolute truth? Look around ...

Shona Adhikari

When art meets the artful

This week’s art news focuses on vastly different themes and ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter