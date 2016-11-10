Rupee ends at 2-month high against dollar

Even as the stock market tanked, the rupee on Wednesday recouped its early losses to close at 66.4250 against the dollar, the highest level since September 8. It posted the single biggest day gain against the dollar since October 14 as the dollar index ended down below the 97 levels on news that Donald Trump has been elected as the 45th US President. What also helped the rupee was crude prices that came off.



Traders and economists expect the rupee to remain stable as the central bank would protect it against the ongoing FCNR(B) redemptions they said. Locally, the decision to withdraw currency notes of 500 and 1,000 denominations announced a day ago also weighed on investor sentiment and helped the rupee.



Jamal Mecklai, chief executive officer, Mecklai Financial Services said, “Donald Trump’s victory will make things globally volatile and therefore have a negative impact on the rupee, but Modi’s actions will give it some underpinnings.”



Anindya Banerjee, currency analyst at Kotak Securities, said, “There won’t be much impact on the rupee till this month end as the RBI will aggressively intervene and protect it because of the FCNR(B) flows. We saw it today too, while the rupee fell below 67 levels in early trade, the RBI aggressively intervened and brought it back to 66.45 levels before closing.”



The dollar Index, which crumbled to a low of 95.88 in early trade (the recent peak on October 25 was 99.12), was quoted down 0.25 per cent at 97.64 in the afternoon trade. In line with weak equity markets, the rupee fell sharply by 31 paise to intra-day low of 66.93 against the US dollar in late morning deals but took a sudden reversal from its early downtrend in late afternoon deals to briefly touched an intra-day high of 66.40 before concluding at 66.42, showing a smart gain of 19 paise, or 0.29 per cent.



The 6.97 per cent 2026 government bond closed 93 paise up at 102.15.



In cross-currency trades, the rupee continued its surge against the pound sterling and finished at 82.59 from 82.73, but retreated modestly against the euro to end at 73.71 as compared to 73.61 yesterday. It also fell back against the Japanese yen to settle at 64.47 from 63.69 per 100 yens earlier.



In the forward market, premium for dollar fell sharply due to fresh receiving by exporters. The benchmark six-month premium for April dropped to 163.5-165 paise from 171.25-173.25 paise and the far-forward October 2017 contract also slumped to 337.5-338.5 paise from 347-349 paise.



Harihar Krishnamoorthy, treasurer at FirstRand Bank said, “When the rupee falls, the US dollar rises, but that didn’t happen today as the dollar index moved down to below 97 levels which helped the rupee.



Secondly, crude came off to $ 43.44 per barrel which helped rupee sentiment. Thirdly, the Sensex recovered. People also looked at the acceptance speech of Trump and felt that the actual policies may be friendly and not necessary aggressive. The local demonetisation scheme worked well on the bond market to boost liquidity and for the country’s macro perspective. The rupee may trade between 66.40 to 66.85 levels this month end.”



