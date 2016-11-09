LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Money

Rs 2,000 notes with a chip?

By FC Bureau Nov 09 2016 , New Delhi/Mumbai

Tags: Currency

NGC cannot be removed without damaging currency note

The Rs 2,000 currency is designed with an aim to eradicate the black money issue using state-of-the-art indigenous nano technology. Every Rs 2000 currency note is embedded with a 'NGC (Nano GPS chip)'.

How it works?

The unique feature of the NGC is that it doesn’t need any power source. It only acts as a signal reflector. When a satellite sends a signal requesting location, the NGC reflects back the signal from the location, giving precise location coordinates and the serial number of the currency back to the satellite.

This way every NGC embedded currency can be easily tracked and located even if it is kept 120 metres below the ground level. The NGC can’t be tampered with or removed without damaging the currency note.

How will this help eradicate the k money menace?

Since every NGC embedded currency can be tracked, the satellite can identify the exact amount of money stored at a certain location. If a relatively high concentration of currency is found for a longer period of time at some suspicious location other than banks and other financial institutions, the information will be passed on to the income tax department for further investigation.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY MONEY

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Open up
    No country, including the UK, can exist in isolation in an interconnected world

    In an inter-connected world, no country can exist in isolation. This includes India’s former colonial masters, the United Kingdom.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

A drama of epic proportion

When Ramayana meets Mahabharata head on, it explodes in the ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

The mindful essence of sensory awareness

The idea of being conscious and having sensory qualities are ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter