Justice Shah lauds govt, hits out at naysayers

Justice MB Shah, the judge heading the special investigation team (SIT) on black money, has hit out at those arguing that sudden ban of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes would land the rural populace in trouble.



Speaking to Financial Chronicle, he said that one should not underestimate people in rural areas, as they have caught up fast with new developments and their awareness level has grown significantly. Shah lauded the government move to withdraw high value notes saying it was more than sufficient to control black money at least for years to come. “Don’t underestimate the rural person. They are well versed with regards to a number of things. Some people want to take advantage of it in the name of rural persons,” he said.



Shah believes that the steps taken by the government to curb black money would have a long-term impact, but he feels that the government should not stop here but should continue with its efforts to cure the system of this menace. In this regard, he said that the SIT had given its recommendations to the government for curbing black money. The suggestion included putting a bar on holding more than Rs 10-15 lakh cash and limit daily cash transaction. Already, the Centre is actively considering a proposal to restrict cash transaction above Rs 3 lakh.



He, however, said that SIT did not suggest the idea of demonitising Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes, but welcomed the government move withdrawing legal tender status to high value notes. He said that together with SIT’s recommendations, this move help in evolving a cashless society.



“Specifically the move (demonetisation of high value notes) was not there. To control other things, we had suggested that nobody should be permitted to hold more than Rs 10-15 lakh in cash. Secondly, cash beyond Rs 3 lakh should permit no transaction. That was our suggestion,” the judge said.



Submitting his fifth report in July 2015, the SIT headed by Justice Shah had said that a large part of unaccounted wealth is stored and used in the form of cash. He considered it as a solid basis for banning cash transaction beyond Rs 3 lakh and above. He suggested enacting a legislation to declare these transactions as illegal and punishable under the law. The panel also recommended that banks should deem such cash transactions as suspicious. He termed the government move as bold and said it was sufficient for the time being to put a check on black money. It will contain corruption, but to some extent as those who are ready to compromise their ethics will find their way.



