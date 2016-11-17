Govt eases cash withdrawal limit for farmers

With cash crunch following demonetisation impacting agri sector, the government today eased guidelines for farmers by allowing them to withdraw up to Rs 50,000 cash per week from bank.



Besides, it has also extended the deadline for payment of crop insurance premium by 15 days and permitted APMC-registered traders to withdraw up to Rs 50,000 per week.



This steps will ensure that sowing takes place adequately in the Rabi season and enough cash is available to the farmers to buy fertiliser, seeds and other inputs, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das told reporters here.



"The government has decided to permit the farmers to draw up to Rs 25,000 per week against the crop loan sanctioned and credited to their accounts, subject to the limits...And this will also apply to Kisan Credit Cards," he said.



These accounts have to be in the name of the concerned farmers, the accounts will have to be KYC compliant, Das said.



Besides, if the farmers receive payments either by way of cheques or RTGS into the bank accounts, they can withdraw up to Rs 25,000 per week, Das said.



Similarly, the registered traders with the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) markets also will be permitted to draw Rs 50,000 per week to meet various cash requirements like payment of wages to workers and other sundry expenses.



"So, this will facilitate smooth procurement process and help farmers to sell their produce without any difficulty," Das said.



The government has also allowed its Group C employees, including from PSUs, defence and railways, to get salaries up to Rs 10,000 in cash in advance which will be adjusted against their November salary. "It is expected that this will relief pressure on banks," Das said.



Following the demonetisation of 500 and 1,000 rupee notes on November 8 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government allowed withdrawal of up to Rs 24,000 per week per person through cheque and Rs 2,500 from ATMs.



