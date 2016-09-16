Devaluation at the dawn of liberalisation

Economic independence of the kind socialist India simply could not fathom came on July 24, 1991 when finance minister Manmohan Singh rose to give his very first budget speech. India's balance of payments crisis had brought the country to its knees. With the dismantling of the Soviet Union, the rupee-rouble trade too was a thing of the past. With foreign exchange reserves down to $1.2 billion, a caretaker government headed by Chandra Shekhar secured an emergency loan of $2.2 billion from the IMF by pledging 67 tonnes of India's gold reserves as collateral. RBI airlifted 47 tonnes of gold to the Bank of England and 20 tonnes of gold to the Union Bank of Switzerland to raise $600 million.



A chartered plane ferried the precious cargo to London between May 21 and May 31, 1991, jolting the country out of an economic slumber.



These were trying times for the country, the ignominy of pledging gold apart, prime ministerial hopeful Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated. Turmoil was a gross understatement. P V Narasimha Rao, whose contribution will never be recognised adequately, stepped into this breach to effect a turnaround.



His first choice I G Patel turned him down, the second Manmohan Singh fulfilled the prophecies. As he stood up to give his maiden budget speech on July 24, 1991 with great trepidation, he said: "I do not minimise the difficulties that lie ahead on the long and arduous journey on which we have embarked. But as Victor Hugo once said, “no power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come". I suggest to this august House that the emergence of India as a major economic power in the world happens to be one such idea. Let the whole world hear it loud and clear. India is now wide awake. We shall prevail. We shall overcome.'



The clear and present danger dissipated slowly but steadily.



From a nation trapped in its socialist moorings, Narasimha Rao understood the need of the hour and backed the economist FM to the hilt. Interestingly, a vast swathe of extremely capable bureaucrats and policy mavens assisted the new FM in all his endeavours. Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Shankar Acharya, K P Geetakrishnan, M R Sivaram, N K Singh, Y V Reddy (who became RBI governor) and even Rahul Khullar who was private secretary to Dr Manmohan Singh then.



N K Singh then said that 'Reforms were as much prompted by an impending economic crisis than intellectual persuasion; more by the former than latter.' Interestingly two other gentleman played a handsome part as dramatis personae in those tumultuous times - P Chidambaram who was commerce minister and his able secretary Montek Singh Ahluwalia who were instrumental in ushering the spanking new trade liberalisation regime. Montek Singh then moved to finance and assisted the FM.



Jairam Ramesh's book -To The Brink And Back : India's 1991 Story - throws some light on the dramatic developments that led to the devaluation of the Indian currency against major international currencies, including the dollar - by seven to nine per cent on July 1 and then again by 11 per cent on July 3.



P V Narasimha Rao, prime minister at that time, was opposed to the idea of devaluation because of its political risks, writes Ramesh. However, Manmohan Singh, who was the finance minister then, was keen on a two-stage devaluation, as the first move would have tested the markets and the second one would have helped stabilise the currency closer to a more desirable level. For obvious reasons, Rao was even more wary of a two-stage downward adjustment of the value of the Indian currency.



Predictably, writes Ramesh, the first stage of devaluation evoked strong political reaction and Rao became more uncomfortable with the idea. In the early hours of July 3, Rao called up Singh to ask him to stop the second devaluation. Singh argued with the prime minister, but gave up in the face of Rao's insistence. In the normal course, the second stage of devaluation should have been aborted after the prime minister of the country had desired the process to be halted.



But something else happened. Singh made a call to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) only at 9.30 am asking for the second stage of devaluation to be held back, according to Ramesh.



More significantly, the call was made to the deputy governor at that time, C Rangarajan, who informed the finance minister that the devaluation had already been carried out a little earlier at 9 am.



Singh was "delighted that this had been done, but conveyed the news to the prime minister less enthusiastically," Ramesh writes. Ramesh's account of that crucial morning does not answer a couple of obvious questions though.



One, if Singh received the instructions from the prime minister in the early hours of that day, why did he choose to call up RBI only at 9.30 am? Two, why did the finance minister decide to call up deputy governor Rangarajan and not the RBI governor at that time S Venkitaramanan?



Is the real star of the second stage of devaluation only Singh or Rangarajan as well, who played along with the finance minister's strategy? Ramesh offers no clear answer to these questions, but explains that the decision on devaluation was taken by the prime minister and the finance minister and the proposal had not received prior clearance of the Cabinet.



