Demonetisation war: PM Modi in talks with senior ministers

By ANI Nov 21 2016 , New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently holding a meeting with senior ministers in his chamber in Parliament to counter the opposition, which is up in arms against the Centre on the issue of demonetisation.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties in both Houses have decided to stage a protest at the Gandhi statue in Parliament on November 23 against the demonetisation move. This come as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier on Saturday issued a whip to its party's Rajya Sabha members, asking them to be present in the House for three days starting today.

Both the Houses of Parliament were earlier on Friday adjourned following furore over the Centre’s move to scrap Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes. In the Lok Sabha, the Congress and some other opposition parties insisted on a discussion on demonetisation under a rule, which entails voting and through an adjournment motion that implies suspension of all other business.

In both Houses, the opposition parties insisted on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence while opposing demonetisation. In the Rajya Sabha, treasury benches also resorted to slogans after Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi referred to Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad's statement that more people had died because of demonetisation than had been killed in the Uri terror attack.

