Demonetisation war: Mamata joins Kejriwal in demanding rollback of 'black' political decision

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday joined her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in raising her voice against the Centre’s scheme of demonetisation, asserting that the entire development has turned out to be a ‘big black scandal’ and called for the withdrawal of the major economic step.



Taking to twitter, Mamata stated that the step to demonetise 500 and 1000 Rupee notes has resulted in nothing but hardship for the common citizens and full advantage to the money launderers. “I have said this before, but given the way the young, old and everyone is suffering let me again appeal to the Central government. Withdraw this 'black' political decision which is anti-commoner.



Markets across India ruined, purchasing power crashing, people pained,” she said in a series of tweets. The Chief Minister’s statement comes in the wake of the fresh volley of attack by Kejriwal today on the Centre, where he accused the Narendra Modi-led Government of playing out a major scam in the name of demonetisation of currency, adding that a few corporate houses were informed beforehand about the radical development. “In the name of demonetisation, a huge scam is being played out.



Before the Prime Minister Modi announced the move on Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its friends had been alerted before and they had stashed their cash,” Kejriwal said.



He said that in last three months, thousands of crores of rupees have been deposited in the bank accounts of some people and corporate houses, adding that deposition of such large sums creates suspicions.



"What kind of person holds black money in this country? Is it the Adanis, Ambanis, Subhash Chandras and Badals? Or is it rickshawala, cobbler, labourer or farmer?" he asked. Further attacking the Prime Minister, Kejriwal said that the Centre’s “surgical strike” was not on black money but a strike on common people savings.



