Demonetisation second freedom for country: Anupriya Patel

Union minister Anupriya Patel today termed demonetisation of high-value currency notes "second freedom" for the country. She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's main aim is to minimise and then eliminate the difference between the rich and poor and root out corruption.



"If BJP is voted to power in Uttar Pradesh, people will be free from the misrule and corrupt practices of the Akhilesh Yadav government which has looted the state in a organised manner," the MoS for Health Anupriya Patel claimed.



Addressing a 'parivartan rally' here, she also hit out at the state government on the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.



Hitting out at BSP chief Mayawati and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, she alleged that the 'bua and bhatija' "nexus" had caused unemployment among youths and pushed the farming sector of the state backward.



"India got freedom in 1947, but the people in Amethi hardly got the taste of freedom as they were mostly led by the raj gharana," she said and asked people to make the state free of the "most corrupt Yadav family".



Attacking the SP-led state government for its "gundaraj", she alleged that the state has been lagging in many aspects and termed Akhilesh Yadav's rule as the "worst".



